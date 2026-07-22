UDAF Launches Historic $11 Million Food Security Grant to Strengthen Utah’s Food System and Expand Access to Local Food

The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food (UDAF) is now accepting applications for the expanded Utah Food Security Grant (UFSG). This initiative will invest millions of dollars into projects designed to strengthen the state’s food supply chain and increase access to locally grown and raised food in rural communities.

Through the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Rural Health Transformation (RHT) Program, administered in Utah by the Utah Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) UDAF has been allocated $11 million in the first year of a 5-year initiative to strengthen Utah’s food system and improve rural health and food access. Approximately $9.2 million will be awarded directly to Utah farmers, ranchers, food processors, distributors, and other eligible organizations. This is a historic investment, nearly tripling the funding awarded over the last four years of the program combined.

“Utah’s farmers and ranchers are essential to our economy, our food supply and our way of life,” Gov. Spencer Cox said. “This investment will help producers reach more markets, strengthen rural Utah and give more families access to fresh, locally produced food.”

Utah farmers and food businesses produce high-quality food, but gaps in processing, storage, distribution, and market access can make it difficult for locally produced food to reach Utah consumers—particularly in rural communities. The expanded UFSG will address those gaps by investing in the infrastructure and capacity needed to produce, process, store, transport, and sell more Utah-grown and Utah-raised food. Eligible projects may help Utah farmers and food businesses increase production, expand processing capacity, improve food storage and distribution, meet food safety requirements, or reach new markets. UDAF will prioritize investments that help producers and food businesses grow while increasing the availability of nutritious, locally produced food in rural Utah and creating lasting benefits across the state’s food supply chain.

“We have the opportunity to fundamentally change what local food can do for rural Utah,” said UDAF Commissioner Kelly Pehrson. “When Utah producers have the infrastructure and market access support they need to grow, the impact extends far beyond a single farm or business. These investments strengthen local economies and create new connections for consumers to access fresh, local food.”

The federal RHT program was initiated to improve healthcare access, quality, and outcomes for rural communities across the United States. Utah’s full RHT allocation will be administered by the Utah Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) under the direction of CMS.

The application period for Year 1 Utah Food Security Grant funding will be open from July 21 to August 31, 2026. To apply and see additional details about eligibility and grant requirements, visit ag.utah.gov/food-security-grant or contact [email protected].

This publication is supported by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of a financial assistance award totaling $11,000,000.00 with 100 percent funded by CMS/HHS. The contents are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement, by CMS/HHS, or the U.S. Government.