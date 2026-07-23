Center Court Pickleball Club Opens Second Indoor Facility in Scottsdale

Center Court Pickleball Club's Shea location has greeters at the front desk Center Court Pickleball Club's Shea location serves Scottsdale and Fountain Hills Center Court Pickleball Club's team opened its fourth location in July 2026 Center Court Pickleball Club caters to players of all skill levels

Center Court Pickleball Club opened its fourth indoor facility on July 10 with courts, classes, and innovative recovery methods for players of all skill levels.

This club represents people who believed in what we were building, members who committed before we opened our doors and a community that continues to grow together.” — Tim Keightley, CEO

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Center Court Pickleball Club , one of Arizona's fastest-growing indoor pickleball communities, opened its fourth Valley location on July 10 near Shea Boulevard and Loop 101 in Scottsdale. The new 35,000-square-foot facility, located at 10220 N. 90th Street, features 13 tournament-quality indoor courts, the company's new corporate headquarters and a dedicated training center. With this expansion, Center Court now offers 51 indoor courts across four locations throughout the Phoenix Metro area.The Scottsdale-Shea club provides players of every experience level with a year-round, climate-controlled place to play, improve, compete and connect. Over the past seven months, the locally owned company has transformed the former Scottsdale Fiesta Retail Center into a premium indoor pickleball destination featuring sound absorption technology, professional-grade lighting that minimizes glare, fully equipped locker rooms with showers, Industry-leading Power Plateperformance and injury prevention program, included free with every membership, featuring guided pre-game warm-ups, mid-match recovery resets and post-game recovery protocols. The company’s goal is for all our players to play better for longer."This club represents much more than another building or another 13 courts," said Tim Keightley, Chief Executive Officer of Center Court Pickleball Club. "It represents people who believed in what we were building, members who committed before we opened our doors and a community that continues to grow together. Our goal has always been simple, to create an exceptional place where people can play, improve, compete and build community. Scottsdale-Shea allows us to bring that vision to even more people across the Valley while giving Arizona players the opportunity to enjoy the game they love year-round, regardless of the weather."The new Scottsdale-Shea facility joins Center Court's existing locations near Scottsdale Road and Mayo Boulevard in Scottsdale, at 59th Avenue and Bell Road in Glendale, and at Williams Field Road and Val Vista Drive in Gilbert. Together, the four clubs form a connected membership network that gives players convenient access to premier indoor courts throughout the Valley.As a proud partner of USA Pickleball and a member of the Arizona Pickleball Players League, Center Court hosts Golden Ticket tournaments, providing local players with a direct pathway to the USA Pickleball National Championships. Guided by its vision, "Your Game. Our Goal.", every Center Court club offers advanced online reservations, certified coaching, leagues, tournaments, beginners only clinics and pathways, and open play for players of every skill level.The Scottsdale-Shea club opens with a limited number of Founding Memberships, recognizing the members who committed to helping build the club before opening day. Founding Members receive exclusive rates and benefits across three membership levels, Gold, Platinum and Diamond as well as our new family focused Couples memberships."Every decision inside this club was made with our member experience in mind," said Ryan Trefry, Vice President of Operations and Club Support and two-time National Pickleball Champion. "From the lighting and acoustics to our coaching, programming and recovery spaces, every detail was designed to help players enjoy the game at their best. Whether someone is picking up a paddle for the first time or preparing for a national competition, we want every person who walks through our doors to immediately feel part of the Center Court community."The new facility also reflects Center Court's long-term commitment to growing pickleball throughout Arizona. Designed to host national tournaments, charity events, corporate wellness initiatives and team-building experiences, the club creates opportunities both on and off the court. The adjoining training center and headquarters will support employee development as the company continues expanding across the Valley.Cresa's Project Management Division oversaw the renovation, led by Clune Construction, with design and architecture by Corgan.

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