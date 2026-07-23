Jessica Wright Achieves Amazon Best-Seller Status with 'The Heart of Success' Book Co-Authored with Jack Canfield

Best Selling Author - Jessica Wright

FRANKLIN, TN, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® proudly celebrates the outstanding achievement of "The Heart of Success" co-authored by Jessica Wright, alongside Jack Canfield and a group of distinguished professionals worldwide. Launched on July 16th, 2026, the book has achieved Amazon Best-Seller status, marking a significant milestone in its journey.

Central to the success of "The Heart of Success” is Jessica Wright’s chapter, “Success Is The Natural Fruit of Life.” Jessica shares how a life-changing pregnancy crisis and other personal challenges transformed her understanding of success from external achievement to inner faith, resilience, and spiritual alignment. Using the metaphor of a tree, she shows how lasting success grows from strong roots, intentional living, and a life that nurtures both personal growth and love for others.

“The Heart of Success” made an impressive debut on Amazon, earning Best Seller status across multiple competitive business categories, including Sales & Selling, Entrepreneurship, and Business Development & Entrepreneurship. The book also achieved an outstanding #3 Amazon New Release ranking while appearing on multiple New Release lists in leadership, business, and personal development. These accomplishments reflect the book's strong launch momentum and its resonance with readers seeking practical insights on purpose-driven leadership and success.

Meet Jessica Wright:

Jessica Wright is an author, teacher, and emerging spiritual thought leader whose work explores how faith, intention, and love—practiced daily—can quietly transform both individual lives and the world we share.

A devoted wife and mother of two daughters, Jessica’s philosophy has been shaped through family life, nearly a decade of homeschooling, and years of contemplative study of scripture, spiritual wisdom, and lived experience. In the process of guiding her children, she found herself being shaped as well, developing a grounded, faith-centered approach to life rooted in personal responsibility, inner alignment, and service to others.

Jessica is currently writing a book— Home Grown, which invites readers to return to the simple but often forgotten truth that meaningful change begins within. By cultivating ourselves with conscious tools and daily practices, she explores how tending to our spiritual and physical well-being equips us to show up in the world with greater clarity, compassion, and courage— to truly live well. Those same values uphold her rising lifestyle brand, A Home Grown Life, which is poised to help families all over the world thrive and grow together.

She is also the founder of World Peace Core, an emerging organization built on a deeply hopeful belief: if each of us intentionally includes the world in our daily prayers, we can help shift the collective atmosphere toward peace. World Peace Core is not about ideology, but about shared humanity, presence, and the quiet power of collective intention.

Raised along the coast of Southern California and now living in Tennessee, Jessica draws inspiration from nature, faith, family, and community. Whether through writing, teaching, or building World Peace Core, her work is guided by a steady mission—to remind people that peace begins within, love is an active practice, and each of us has a role to play in helping the world blossom.

Connect more with Jessica at:

www.ahomegrownlife.com

www.worldpeacecore.com

Follow on Instagram:

@_ahomegrownlife_

To order your copy of “The Heart of Success” please visit HERE.

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