Geoff Green Reaches Amazon Best-Seller Status with 'The Heart of Success' Book Co-Authored with Jack Canfield

Best Selling Author - Geoff Green

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, July 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® proudly celebrates the outstanding achievement of "The Heart of Success" co-authored by Geoff Green, alongside Jack Canfield and a group of distinguished professionals worldwide. Launched on July 16th, 2026, the book has achieved Amazon Best-Seller status, marking a significant milestone in its journey.

Central to the success of "The Heart of Success” is Geoff Greens chapter, “Exit Strategies That Redefined Success.” Geoff shares how leaving a prestigious legal career led him to redefine success on his own terms and ultimately build a career helping entrepreneurs navigate major life and business transitions. Drawing from both his professional expertise and personal experiences, he encourages readers to embrace change with clarity, purpose, and the courage to design a life aligned with their values rather than external expectations.

“The Heart of Success” made an impressive debut on Amazon, earning Best Seller status across multiple competitive business categories, including Sales & Selling, Entrepreneurship, and Business Development & Entrepreneurship. The book also achieved an outstanding #3 Amazon New Release ranking while appearing on multiple New Release lists in leadership, business, and personal development. These accomplishments reflect the book's strong launch momentum and its resonance with readers seeking practical insights on purpose-driven leadership and success.

Meet Geoff Green:

Geoff Green is a bestselling author and highly regarded business coach to entrepreneurs and founders of high growth, innovative companies.

Drawing on over 40 years as a leading corporate lawyer, business advisor, director and active investor in high growth businesses, Geoff brings unique perspectives, insights and experience to his coaching work with business founders.

Geoff’s established his business coaching practice, GRG Momentum, over 25 years ago. His coaching work focuses on helping founders build strong enterprise value, prepare their businesses for exit and achieve highly profitable business exits for themselves and fellow shareholders.

He is a strong strategic thinker, a good facilitator and has a well-developed ability to work through complex commercial issues in a clear, co-operative and well-reasoned way. In addition, Geoff has a finely tuned awareness of the emotional issues founders often need to deal with when exiting their business.

Geoff has held senior positions with several of Australia’s leading law firms, a number of successful high growth businesses and the regulatory policy branch of the Australian Securities & Investments Commission. In particular, he played a key role in the development and ultimate sale of innovative private businesses such as BSX, an alternative stock exchange for high growth companies, and Fliteboard, the world’s leading electric surfboard company.

He has a reputation for bringing a high quality, focussed and commercially pragmatic approach to business with a strong emphasis on strategy and execution.

Geoff is the author of the highly regarded book, The Smart Business Exit: Getting Rewarded for your Blood, Sweat and Tears. He is also a co-author of Michael Gerber’s bestselling book, The E-Myth Evolution.

He lives in Melbourne, Australia, with his wife, Anne, and has two children and four grandchildren. Geoff has a busy life outside business, enjoys travel and sport and is an active participant in a number of community organisations.

Learn more at:

• www.geoffgreen.com.au

To order your copy of “The Heart of Success” please visit HERE.

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