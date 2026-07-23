Williams Family Turns Personal Experience With Online Harassment Into Call for Compassion and Mental Health Awareness

Family encourages individuals to speak up for those facing cyberbullying and help create safer, more responsible online communities

No one should have to face an online attack alone. We want to use our voices to stand with others, encourage kindness and remind people that words can have a lasting impact.” — Bích Tuyền

ORANGE COUNTY , CA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The family of American businessman Gerard Richard Williams III is using its experience with online harassment to advocate for greater compassion, accountability and mental health awareness across social media platforms.After witnessing the emotional impact that online attacks, public speculation and repeated negative commentary can have on individuals and their loved ones, the Williams family is encouraging others to speak up when they see someone being targeted online.The family hopes its message will help shift the public conversation away from personal attacks and toward empathy, responsible communication and support for those experiencing cyberbullying or harassment.As part of their ongoing commitment to protecting children and promoting responsible digital citizenship, the Williams family has partnered with the Cyber Safe Foundation to help expand access to online safety education for students across the country. Through financial support and advocacy, the family is helping the foundation provide resources, educational programming and tools designed to empower schools, parents and students to recognize, prevent and respond to cyberbullying, online exploitation and other digital threats while encouraging healthy online behavior and mental wellness.“Behind every social media account is a real person with a family, a life and feelings that should not be dismissed,” Tiffany Williams, also known as Bích Tuyền, said. “No one should have to face an online attack alone. We want to use our voices to stand with others, encourage kindness and remind people that words can have a lasting impact on someone’s mental and emotional well-being.”The Williams family believes online bullying should not be treated as entertainment or accepted as an unavoidable part of social media. They are calling on individuals, content creators and online communities to consider the human impact of the information they share and the conversations they encourage.Their advocacy centers on several key messages:-Speak up when someone is being bullied, threatened or unfairly targeted online.-Avoid sharing unverified claims, harmful speculation or content intended to humiliate another person.-Encourage those experiencing harassment to seek support from trusted family members, friends or mental health professionals.-Promote online spaces where disagreements can occur without personal attacks, intimidation or abuse.-Remember that public attention does not make someone immune to emotional distress.Online harassment can extend beyond the individual being targeted, affecting spouses, children, relatives and others close to the situation. The Williams family hopes greater awareness will encourage people to recognize signs of emotional distress and offer support before someone reaches a crisis point.“Mental health must remain part of the conversation when we talk about cyberbullying and online harassment,” Gerard Williams said. “It is easy for people to comment, repost or join an online conversation without considering the damage that may be occurring away from the screen. We want people to pause, think and choose compassion.”The family also encourages social media users to report threatening or abusive content through the appropriate platform channels and to preserve documentation when online behavior escalates into targeted harassment.While the Williams family's advocacy is informed by its own experiences, its message extends to anyone who has felt isolated, intimidated or emotionally overwhelmed by online attacks."This is bigger than our family," Tiffany Williams said. "There are young people, parents, educators and families experiencing online bullying every day. That's why we're proud to partner with the Cyber Safely Foundation to help bring online safety education and resources to schools across the country. If sharing our experience helps even one person feel seen, supported or strong enough to ask for help, then speaking out is worthwhile."Through continued advocacy and its partnership with the Cyber Safely Foundation, the Williams family hopes to encourage a more thoughtful digital culture — one where people defend those being targeted, prioritize mental health and equip the next generation with the tools to navigate the digital world safely and responsibly..Anyone experiencing severe emotional distress or a mental health crisis can call or text the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline for confidential support.For more information on the Cyber Safe Foundation and their programming across the United States please visit www.cybersafefoundation.org

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