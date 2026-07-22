SBA OIG Staff Reflect on America’s 250th Anniversary with Freedom 250 Displays

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Small Business Administration Office of Inspector General (SBA OIG) is commemorating America’s 250th anniversary with a series of employee-created Freedom 250 displays throughout the office. The displays showcase reflections from SBA OIG auditors, investigators, and support staff on what service, accountability, and opportunity mean in the context of the office’s oversight mission and public service.

Over the past several weeks, personnel from across SBA OIG contributed written reflections that were organized into multiple displays, highlighting the values that guide the office’s work to safeguard SBA programs and taxpayer resources. Inspector General William W. Kirk issued video remarks recognizing America’s 250th anniversary, the historic role of small businesses in driving economic opportunity, and the commitment of SBA OIG employees to protecting the integrity of SBA programs for the next 250 years.

Watch the video remarks here: Inspector General William W. Kirk’s Freedom 250 video remarks.

This effort builds on SBA OIG’s July 7, 2026, public press release, “SBA Office of Inspector General Marks Freedom 250 with Commitment to Protect Small Business Programs for the Next 250 Years,” which reaffirmed the office’s role in combating fraud, waste, and abuse in SBA programs and promoting efficiency, effectiveness, and integrity as part of the broader Freedom 250 initiative.

Read the July 7 release here: SBA Office of Inspector General Marks Freedom 250 with Commitment to Protect Small Business Programs for the Next 250 Years

For more information about SBA OIG, please visit the SBA OIG homepage or follow SBA OIG on social media.



###



Media Contact SBA-OIG:

Andre N. Harris

Director of Strategic Communications

U.S. Small Business Administration, Office of Inspector General