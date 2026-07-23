Weight Stigma Awareness Week Announces 2026 Theme: 'The Power of Fat Joy'

September 8–9 campaign will center visibility, belonging, self-determination, and the right of fat people to experience joy without apology

FL, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Weight Stigma Awareness Week today announced that its 2026 observance will take place September 8–9 under the theme The Power of Fat Joy.Co-created by Dr. Wendy Oliver-Pyatt, co-founder of Within Health , and Chevese Turner, founder of the Body Equity Alliance, Weight Stigma Awareness Week is an annual initiative dedicated to exposing weight-based discrimination and advancing dignity, equity, and belonging for people of all body sizes.This year’s campaign shifts the focus from the harms of weight stigma to actively championing the joy, creativity, and community of fat individuals. By elevating visibility and relationships, we aim to center the full humanity of the fat community.Public narratives about fatness are often dominated by shame, health assumptions, weight loss, and transformation. The Power of Fat Joy challenges that framing and affirms that fat people should not have to change their bodies, prove their health, or justify their existence before being permitted to live fully.“Fat people are too often represented only through struggle, stigma, or transformation,” said Dr. Wendy Oliver-Pyatt. “The Power of Fat Joy centers on what these narratives leave out: the right to experience pleasure, connection, visibility, and possibility in the body a person has today.”Weight stigma dictates how individuals are treated in healthcare, education, the workplace, media, and public spaces. This systemic bias actively strips people of appropriate medical care, professional advancement, physical accommodations, and psychological safety.The 2026 campaign will examine how weight stigma restricts not only access and opportunity, but also a person’s ability to move through the world without surveillance, judgment, or pressure to become smaller.“Fat Joy is not about denying the realities of discrimination,” said Chevese Turner. “It is about refusing to allow that discrimination to define the boundaries of fat life. Joy can be personal, cultural, communal, and political. Claiming it is an expression of power.”Weight Stigma Awareness Week 2026 will focus on:-Fat Joy as a source of power, resistance, and self-determination-Fat representation beyond narratives of shame, illness, and weight loss-The relationship between body size, visibility, access, and belonging-The role of community in creating safety, connection, and collective joy-Practical ways to identify and interrupt weight-based discrimination-Creating healthcare, workplace, educational, and public environments that serve people of all sizesIndividuals and organizations will be invited to participate by sharing educational resources, amplifying fat voices, examining institutional policies and practices, hosting conversations, and making visible the many ways fat people experience and create joy.The Power of Fat Joy asks the public to imagine more than the reduction of stigma. It calls for a culture in which fat people are not merely protected from harm, but welcomed, represented, celebrated, and free.Weight Stigma Awareness Week will take place September 8–9, 2026.Additional campaign information and participation resources are available at https://within-health.ce-go.com/weight-stigma-awareness-week-2026 About Weight Stigma Awareness WeekWeight Stigma Awareness Week is an annual initiative co-created by Dr. Wendy Oliver-Pyatt, co-founder of Within Health, and Chevese Turner, founder of the Body Equity Alliance. The initiative brings together advocates, healthcare professionals, educators, organizations, and communities to expose weight-based discrimination and advance dignity, equity, access, and belonging for people of all body sizes. Weight Stigma Awareness Week educates and empowers communities to dismantle anti-fatness, a destructive system rooted in racism, shame, and body discrimination.

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