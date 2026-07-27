NVBDC to Host Exclusive JumpStart Webinar Featuring Target's Senior Manager of Supplier Engagement

Elaine Taylor, Executive Director John Taylor, NVBDC Chairman Services Committee

Veteran-Owned Businesses Will Gain Insider Strategies for Building Stronger Corporate Supplier Relationships

This is exactly what NVBDC 3.0 and our Mission: POSSIBLE initiative are all about—creating meaningful connections that lead to business growth.” — Elaine Taylor, Executive Director

TROY, MI, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) is pleased to announce its upcoming JumpStart Webinar: Building Strong Supplier Relationships with Target, taking place on Thursday, August 6, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. ET.The exclusive webinar will feature Tonda Collier, Senior Manager of Supplier Engagement at Target, who will share valuable insights into how veteran-owned businesses can successfully engage with corporate procurement organizations, strengthen supplier relationships, and position themselves for future sourcing opportunities.As Senior Manager of Supplier Engagement, Collier leads initiatives that identify, engage, prepare, and develop suppliers within Target's Procurement organization while overseeing Gainfront, Target's supplier relationship management and discovery platform. During the webinar, she will provide attendees with a behind-the-scenes look at Target's supplier engagement process and practical guidance on building long-term business relationships.Participants will learn how to:• Build meaningful relationships with Target's Supplier Engagement team• Effectively communicate their value to corporate buyers• Position their businesses for future procurement opportunities• Navigate the supplier journey with confidence• Avoid common supplier engagement mistakes• Strengthen their overall supplier readiness strategy"This webinar reflects NVBDC's commitment to providing veteran-owned businesses with more than certification—we're delivering access to the knowledge, relationships, and resources they need to compete and succeed in today's corporate marketplace," said Elaine Taylor, Executive Director of NVBDC. "Learning directly from procurement leaders like Tonda Collier gives our certified veteran-owned businesses practical strategies they can immediately apply as they pursue new opportunities. This is exactly what NVBDC 3.0 and our Mission: POSSIBLE initiative are all about—creating meaningful connections that lead to business growth."The JumpStart Webinar series is part of NVBDC's expanding educational services designed to help certified veteran-owned businesses strengthen their procurement readiness, improve their competitive positioning, and better understand the expectations of corporate buyers."Building relationships is one of the most important aspects of corporate procurement," said John E. Taylor, Chair of the NVBDC Services Committee and Member of the Board of Directors. "Our goal with the JumpStart series is to connect veteran-owned businesses directly with the people making supplier engagement decisions inside America's leading corporations. These conversations provide practical insights that can help businesses avoid common mistakes, build credibility, and create lasting opportunities."The webinar also serves as a preview of the networking and educational opportunities available during the 2026 NVBDC National Conference, taking place October 4–6, 2026, at MotorCity Casino Hotel in Detroit, Michigan.Attendees of the National Conference will have the opportunity to continue building on the strategies introduced during the webinar through:• One-on-One Matchmaking with corporate buyers• Educational breakout sessions• Expert panel discussions• Networking events• The Veteran Marketplace• Direct engagement with Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, and supplier diversity leaders"Education opens the door, but relationships create opportunity," Taylor added. "We encourage every webinar attendee to join us in Detroit this October, where they can put these strategies into practice by meeting procurement professionals and corporate leaders face-to-face."Veteran-owned businesses interested in expanding their corporate procurement opportunities are encouraged to register early, as attendance is expected to be strong.Register Today for the JumpStart Webinar: "Building Strong Supplier Relationships with Target"Thursday, August 6, 202611:00 a.m. Eastern TimeLearn more and register at nvbdc.org/events About NVBDCThe National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) is the nation's original third-party authority for certifying veteran-owned businesses of all sizes and the corporations seeking to engage them. Through certification, education, supplier development, and strategic connections, NVBDC helps veteran-owned businesses compete for opportunities within corporate supply chains while supporting corporations in achieving their supplier inclusion goals.

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