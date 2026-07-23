Keraplast Appoints Tony Rayner as General Manager – Nutraceuticals & Personal Care

Keraplast is pleased to announce the appointment of Tony Rayner as General Manager – Nutraceuticals & Personal Care.

CHRISTCHURCH, NEW ZEALAND, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tony brings more than two decades of commercial leadership experience across the food, dairy, beverage and ingredients sectors, with a proven track record of growing businesses, developing strategic partnerships, and leading high-performing teams. He joins Keraplast bringing with him leadership experience with organisations including Westland Milk Products, Asahi New Zealand, Bell Tea & Coffee, Heinz Wattie’s, and Goodman Fielder. Most recently, he led the Ingredients business at Westland Milk Products, where he was responsible for driving growth through strategic customer partnerships and market development initiatives."We are pleased to have Tony join the Keraplast leadership team," said Howard Moore, Chief Executive Officer of Keraplast. "Tony's extensive commercial experience, deep understanding of ingredient businesses, and proven ability to build strong customer relationships make him an excellent fit for this role. As we continue to grow our Nutraceuticals & Personal Care business globally, Tony's leadership will be instrumental in accelerating our commercial success and expanding our market presence."In his new role, Tony will be responsible for leading the commercial strategy and performance of Keraplast's Nutraceuticals & Personal Care business, working closely with the Executive Leadership Team to drive sustainable growth, strengthen customer relationships, and support the delivery of the company's strategic objectives.About KeraplastKeraplast is a New Zealand biotechnology company developing and manufacturing innovative protein-derived technologies and ingredients for nutraceutical, personal care, healthcare and medical devices.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.