Cheyenne Mountain State Park welcomes families for Adventure Day Aug. 1

Dean Miller

Southeast Region Public Information Officer

719-466-3927

[email protected]

With help from a Colorado Parks and Wildlife volunteer, youth play a fishing game at the Cheyenne Mountain State Park Adventure Day in 2025. The community is welcome Aug 1, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for a fun day of outdoor experiences. CPW Photo/Sam Owens

July 22, 2026

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Colorado Parks and Wildlife invites the public to Adventure Day on Saturday, Aug. 1, at Cheyenne Mountain State Park, a free annual event celebrating outdoor recreation and introducing visitors of all ages to new outdoor skills and activities.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., guests are encouraged to try a variety of hands-on activities while learning about the many outdoor recreation opportunities available through Colorado Parks and Wildlife. Adventure Day activities include archery, rock wall climbing, hatchet throwing, wildlife education, a BB gun marksmanship range, and more.

The day features a celebrity visit from Colorado’s own, “Goldie the Goat,” seen recently in online video escorting Colorado Springs firefighters fighting the Rock Creek Canyon fire. Adventure Day also includes prize raffles and is free to all with a valid Colorado State Parks pass available at the park, online, and from regional offices.

"Adventure Day is a chance for families to get outside, try something new and experience what makes Cheyenne Mountain State Park such a special place," said Jason Hagan, Park Manager. “All activities are introduced by highly-experienced staff, volunteers and our formal park friends group to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for our guests."

Media registration : News media are welcome to conduct pre-event and day-of coverage. Please submit the attending representative's name, cell phone, email address and special requests to d[email protected] or call (719) 466-3927.

2025 Adventure Day Photos Linked Here (CPW Photo/Sam Owens)

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