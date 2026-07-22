Connie GoWright Reaches Amazon Best-Seller Status with 'The Heart of Success' Book Co-Authored with Jack Canfield

Best Selling Author - Connie GoWright

LINDA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® proudly celebrates the outstanding achievement of "The Heart of Success" co-authored by Connie GoWright, alongside Jack Canfield and a group of distinguished professionals worldwide. Launched on July 16th, 2026, the book has achieved Amazon Best-Seller status, marking a significant milestone in its journey.

Central to the success of "The Heart of Success” is Connie GoWright’s chapter, "Live Is A Song.” Connie shares her journey of overcoming childhood adversity, grief, and self-doubt to rediscover her voice and sense of purpose. Through the healing power of music, resilience, and intentional personal growth, she inspires readers to embrace their authentic selves and create a life that reflects who they were always meant to be.

“The Heart of Success” made an impressive debut on Amazon, earning Best Seller status across multiple competitive business categories, including Sales & Selling, Entrepreneurship, and Business Development & Entrepreneurship. The book also achieved an outstanding #3 Amazon New Release ranking while appearing on multiple New Release lists in leadership, business, and personal development. These accomplishments reflect the book's strong launch momentum and its resonance with readers seeking practical insights on purpose-driven leadership and success.

Meet Connie GoWright:

Aiming to embrace her Filipina-American Kapwa Culture mission that speaks to many first-generation born North Americans’ pain points, Connie is aware of the divide that stemmed from choices previous generations from her heritage have made that stifled the “lost” tradition legacy from her fellow “coconuts.” In pursuit of re-infusing the Embrace Your Roots movement, Connie sought personal development coaching from various cultural backgrounds, especially military families who emigrated to North America to achieve their “American Dream” of owning a home and starting their own business.

For over 30 years, Connie has succeeded in landing live singing gigs for patriotic songs such as the U.S. National Anthem, “The Star-Spangled Banner,” as well as “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” Connie is the founder of A Vocal Embrace, LLC. She deems it her “vibe-rant” mission to help find the right frequency to tap into what she coins her growing “Vibe Tribe” of aspiring entrepreneurs who are passionate about personal development and best practices on how to market their top techniques toward overcoming adversity and paying it forward.

During her military enlistment, Connie’s empathetic listening ear has heard and empowered thousands of internal and external customers both on and off duty, especially those who identify with feeling unseen or unheard. Her specialty during service was coordinating the best medical support for military personnel in the region, including their families. She has now transitioned into logistics and adapted her medical administration skillset toward helping military families relocate all over the world from her current location in Northern California.

After attending a retreat in February 2024 in Destin, Florida, Connie linked up with an established bestselling author, which later led to becoming a bestselling author of her own accord. This later led to an opportunity in July 2024 to be a featured speaker at an event in San Diego, California, Connie’s hometown.

Whether Connie is learning a new skillset in an office setting or marketing a creative project online or live on stage, she shares her gift of storytelling via her “vocal embrace” platform in singsong format with a fresh aura that’s sure to elevate your heart song.

Learn more at:

• https://www.avocalembrace.com

• https://www.conniegowright.com

To order your copy of “The Heart of Success” please visit HERE.

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