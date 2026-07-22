ACTIVE Cleaners Launches New Baby Laundry Booster for Gentle Stain and Odor Removal

ACTIVE Baby Laundry Booster

New enzymatic powder enhances standard laundry detergent to target stubborn infant stains while remaining gentle on sensitive skin and delicate fabrics.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ACTIVE Cleaners has announced the release of ACTIVE Baby Laundry Booster, a new enzymatic powder developed to enhance everyday laundry routines for infant and toddler clothing care.Modern parenting comes with unique laundry challenges, as infant clothing is frequently exposed to stubborn organic stains, food residues, and persistent odors. Traditional detergents often require high temperatures or harsh chemical additives to break down these tough residues, which can potentially compromise delicate baby fabrics and irritate sensitive skin. ACTIVE Baby Laundry Enzyme Booster is designed to be used in conjunction with any standard liquid or powder laundry detergent to target these stubborn stains and odors. According to the company, the multi-enzyme formula works to break down complex proteins, starches, and oils at a molecular level, providing deep cleaning performance while remaining hypoallergenic and gentle on sensitive skin types and delicate garment fibers.The booster is compatible with all water temperatures and functions seamlessly in both standard and High-Efficiency (HE) washing machines. The powder format is intended to provide a straightforward addition to regular wash cycles, offering parents an effective solution for specialized garment care without requiring complicated washing steps.The product launch reflects growing consumer interest in specialized laundry additives that prioritize fabric safety and skin compatibility. As families look for ways to manage difficult baby messes without relying on harsh chemical treatments, maintenance and booster products have increasingly focused on targeted enzymatic action.ACTIVE Cleaners states that the baby laundry booster is intended for regular use alongside standard detergent as part of a broader family garment care routine. The company emphasizes that the product is formulated to integrate smoothly into normal washing machine cycles, providing effective and reliable performance for sensitive household needs.ACTIVE Baby Laundry Booster is available now through online retail channels , including Amazon.com.

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