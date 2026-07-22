Kim Sorrelle Reaches Amazon Best-Seller Status with 'The Heart of Success' Book Co-Authored with Jack Canfield

Best Selling Author - Kim Sorrelle

JENISON, MI, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® proudly celebrates the outstanding achievement of "The Heart of Success" co-authored by Kim Sorrelle, alongside Jack Canfield and a group of distinguished professionals worldwide. Launched on July 16th, 2026, the book has achieved Amazon Best-Seller status, marking a significant milestone in its journey.

Central to the success of "The Heart of Success” is Kim Sorelle’s chapter, "Success Isn’t The Mountain-It’s How You Climb When The Ground Gives Way.” Kim shares how profound personal loss and life's unexpected challenges led her to redefine what success truly means. Her chapter encourages readers to see that lasting success isn't measured by accomplishments, but by the love, compassion, and purpose we choose to live with through every season of life.

“The Heart of Success” made an impressive debut on Amazon, earning Best Seller status across multiple competitive business categories, including Sales & Selling, Entrepreneurship, and Business Development & Entrepreneurship. The book also achieved an outstanding #3 Amazon New Release ranking while appearing on multiple New Release lists in leadership, business, and personal development. These accomplishments reflect the book's strong launch momentum and its resonance with readers seeking practical insights on purpose-driven leadership and success.

Meet Kim Sorrelle:

Kim Sorrelle is an award-winning United Nations speaker, author, humanitarian, and the award-winning host of The Kim Sorrelle Show. She is a global voice on love-centered leadership and the transformative power of love—what it truly is, how it changes lives, and why it is the most powerful force for personal and global change.

For decades, Kim has built purpose-driven ventures, led humanitarian initiatives around the world, and spoken on international stages about leadership, faith, relationships, and what it means to live and lead fully human. Her work challenges the belief that success, influence, or strength require hardness—and offers a compelling alternative: that love, practiced with courage and integrity, is not weakness but the foundation of lasting impact.

Kim is widely recognized for her ability to articulate love not as sentiment, but as a disciplined, actionable force that shapes how we lead, build, and show up in the world. Her message resonates with leaders, entrepreneurs, and changemakers who want to create meaningful success while staying deeply aligned with their values and humanity.

Through her writing, speaking, and award-winning media platforms, Kim continues to inspire individuals and organizations to lead with love—believing, as she teaches, that when love leads, lives change, communities heal, and the world shifts.

Kim lives in Michigan, where she continues her work helping people build lives and leadership rooted in love, purpose, and connection.

To order your copy of “The Heart of Success” please visit HERE.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.