Heinrich Demands Answers from Trump Admin on U.S. Park Police Vehicle Pursuit Policy After Killing of Nolberto Armando Sanabria Meza

WASHINGTON – Today, U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), Ranking Member of the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, sent a letter to U.S. Department of the Interior Secretary Doug Burgum and U.S Park Chief of Police Scott Brecht demanding answers and transparency about the U.S. Park Police’s new vehicle pursuit policy following news reports that an innocent bystander, Nolberto Armando Sanabria Meza, 46-year-old food delivery driver, was hit and tragically killed in D.C. by a driver being chased by U.S. Park Police.

Under President Trump’s Executive Order 14339, “Additional Measures to Address the Crime Emergency in the District of Columbia,” there has been an increase in USPP car chases spurred by nonviolent actions ending in collisions.

“I write to express serious concern about U.S. Park Police’s (USPP) new vehicle pursuit policy. Following the fatal accident of a Venezuelan delivery driver during a USPP police pursuit in June 2026, I request that your Department provide full transparency and answers concerning the Departments revised pursuit policy, and the measures being implemented to reduce the risk of future accidents and fatalities,” the Senator began.

The Senator continued, highlighting the change to USPP’s vehicle pursuit policy, “Prior to President Trump’s Executive Order, USPP operated under General Order 2205, which placed firm limits on when officers could initiate vehicular pursuits. Under the order, officers could initiate a vehicular pursuit only if the suspect was wanted for or suspected of committing a violent felony offense, or if they were known to be carrying a firearm and had explicit approval from a supervisor prior to initiating a pursuit. However, since then, Executive Order 14339 has directed the National Park Service to hire additional USPP officers and instructed NPS to “ensure enforcement of all applicable laws within their jurisdiction” as part of the administration’s broader response to the “crime emergency” in Washington, D.C.”

The Senator continued, highlighting the tragic killing of Nolberto Armando Sanabria Meza, “On August 14, 2025, USPP formally issued an “emergency modification” to General Order 2205... Weeks after Trump’s Executive Order, reports indicated an increase of USPP car chases ending in collisions and chases being initiated over nonviolent offenses, such as traffic violations or suspected stolen vehicles. Last month, Nolberto Armando Sanabria Meza, a 46-year-old food delivery driver, was tragically killed on the William Howard Taft Bridge in Northwest D.C. when a stolen vehicle being chased by USPP crossed into oncoming traffic and struck Nolberto’s moped. Mr. Meza was an innocent bystander who tragically lost his life. His death is the second reported death caused by a USPP car chase since the change in policy last August.”

“Nearly a year after the change in USPP’s pursuit policy, there is little to no evidence that it has reduced crime or improved outcomes. The public deserves answers as to whether this policy change is working as intended,” the Senator continued.

Heinrich concluded the letter by requesting information on the oversight of USPP’s revised pursuit standard, officer training, and the number of vehicle pursuits that have led to injury or fatality.

Read the full letter here and below:

Secretary Burgum and Chief of Police Brecht:

I write to express serious concern about U.S. Park Police’s (USPP) new vehicle pursuit policy. Following the fatal accident of a Venezuelan delivery driver during a USPP police car chase in June 2026, I request that your Department provide full transparency and answers concerning the Department’s revised pursuit policy, and the measures being implemented to reduce the risk of future accidents and fatalities.

USPP’s vehicle pursuit policy has significantly changed since President Trump declared a crime emergency in the District of Columbia. Prior to that declaration, USPP operated under General Order 2205, which placed firm limits on when officers could initiate vehicular pursuits. Under the order, officers could initiate a vehicular pursuit only if the suspect was wanted for or suspected of committing a violent felony offense, or if they were known to be carrying a firearm and had explicit approval from a supervisor prior to initiating a pursuit. On August 11, 2025, President Trump issued Executive Order 14333, “Declaring a Crime Emergency in the District of Columbia”. On August 14, 2025, citing that order, USPP formally issued an “emergency modification” to General Order 2205. Under the revised order, USPP officers may now initiate vehicular pursuits whenever a suspect is wanted for or suspected of committing a felony offense, or when a threat to the public exists based on the suspect's actions. Additionally, officers must notify supervisors when engaging in vehicular pursuits, but supervisor approval is not required to initiate one.

Weeks later, on August 25, 2025, President Trump issued a follow-on order, Executive Order, 14339, “Additional Measures to Address the Crime Emergency in the District of Columbia,”, which directed the NPS to hire additional USPP officers and instructed NPS to “ensure enforcement of all applicable laws within their jurisdiction”. Since then, reports indicated an increase in USPP car chases ending in collisions and chases being initiated over nonviolent offenses, such as traffic violations or suspected stolen vehicles. Last month, Nolberto Armando Sanabria Meza, a 46-year-old food delivery driver, was tragically killed on the William Howard Taft Bridge in Northwest D.C. when a stolen vehicle being chased by USPP crossed into oncoming traffic and struck Mr. Meza’s moped. Mr. Meza was an innocent bystander who tragically lost his life.

Studies have found that vehicle pursuits are among the most lethal activities in policing, and a high percentage of pursuit-related deaths and injuries include individuals who were not involved in the underlying offense. Studies have consistently shown that vehicle pursuits do not protect or make communities safer and may, in fact, put officers, suspects, and bystanders at greater risk. Nearly a year after the change in USPP’s pursuit policy, there is little to no evidence that it has reduced crime or improved outcomes. The public deserves answers as to whether this policy change is working as intended.

In light of these concerns, I request comprehensive responses to the following questions by August 3, 2026:

What specific training have USPP officers received on the revised pursuit standards since it took effect in August 2025, and how does training differ from what officers received under the prior General Order?

What supervisory oversight or after-action review process is currently in place for USPP pursuits, given that supervisors are no longer required to provide approval to initiate vehicular pursuits?

What resources, including staffing and risk-assessment tools, have USPP provided officers to help evaluate whether a pursuit should be initiated or terminated in real time?

How many vehicle pursuits has USPP initiated since August 2025? Please provide the month and the underlying offense. In responding to this question, please indicate whether the underlying offense was a violent offense or a non-violent offense.