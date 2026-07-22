Kay L. Harris Reaches Amazon Best-Seller Status with 'The Heart of Success' Book Co-Authored with Jack Canfield

Best Selling Author - Kay L. Harris

TALLAHASSEE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® proudly celebrates the outstanding achievement of "The Heart of Success" co-authored by Kay L. Harris, alongside Jack Canfield and a group of distinguished professionals worldwide. Launched on July 16th, 2026, the book has achieved Amazon Best-Seller status, marking a significant milestone in its journey.

Central to the success of "The Heart of Success” is Kay L. Harris’ chapter, "The Stranger In My Bed.” Kay shares the deeply personal journey of supporting her husband through seventeen years of severe mental illness, revealing how love, resilience, and unwavering determination carried her family through unimaginable challenges. Through her story, she shows how life's greatest storms can become our greatest teachers, transforming heartbreak into wisdom, purpose, and a calling to help others navigate their own struggles with strength and hope.

“The Heart of Success” made an impressive debut on Amazon, earning Best Seller status across multiple competitive business categories, including Sales & Selling, Entrepreneurship, and Business Development & Entrepreneurship. The book also achieved an outstanding #3 Amazon New Release ranking while appearing on multiple New Release lists in leadership, business, and personal development. These accomplishments reflect the book's strong launch momentum and its resonance with readers seeking practical insights on purpose-driven leadership and success.

Meet Kay L. Harris:

Tallahassee, Florida author Kay L. Harris published her debut memoir, What Love Can’t Fix: Navigating the Storms of My Husband’s Mental Illness January 2026. This deeply personal account delves into caregiving, resilience, and transformation while facing a loved one’s mental illness. During the 1980s and 1990s, she felt utterly alone, without support or resources to guide her. In those days there was little public awareness, and no podcasts, search engines, legal protection, community support, or celebrity focus to guide and support her.

Blending memoir with reflection, Kay chronicles her 17-year journey caring for a husband with chronic mental illness and the emotional toll that caregiving places on families. Her book speaks to caregivers, family members, and anyone navigating life’s unexpected storms — offering both validation and hope. After her interview with Jack Canfield at the 2025 Success Summit, he enthusiastically endorsed her memoir. View the entire interview on the Author page of Kay’s website at https://www.kaylharris.com

In addition to writing her first book in the winter of her life, Harris is a certified Life Mastery Consultant and an emerging speaker, sharing her message “Rise Through the Storm.” Her aim is to help others reclaim their identity, release regret and fear, and rebuild a life of purpose through any overwhelming adversity.

“Caregivers are truly unsung heroes,” Harris said. “My hope is that this book will open conversations, reduce isolation, and offer hope to caregivers so that even in the most tumultuous seasons of life, transformation is possible.”

A graduate of Florida State University with a degree in music education and master’s in public administration, Harris spent more than three decades as a systems analyst and researcher with the State of Florida before retiring and turning to writing, speaking, and life coaching. She has lived in Tallahassee since her college years and draws inspiration from the city’s canopy roads and majestic live oaks.

Speaking & Coaching: Harris is booking speaking engagements and coaching caregivers and individuals in transition through private Life Mastery consulting. Schedule a complimentary session on her website: https://www.kaylharris.com

Follow Harris:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kay.harris.1804

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kaylharrisauthor/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/kay-l-harris-a1aa3a29/

To order your copy of “The Heart of Success” please visit HERE.

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