Failure to probe alternate juror bias dooms PPP fraud convictions

(Subscription required) A unanimous 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that a federal judge failed to adequately investigate an alternate juror who expressed apparent bias before trial and later joined deliberations, vacating a defendant's 44 convictions in a Paycheck Protection Program fraud case.

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