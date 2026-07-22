Digital Storytelling Is Changing How Oregon Destinations Reach Travelers

Digital Marketing Group (DMG) delivers digital advertising that makes a lasting impact through advanced audience targeting and strategic solutions.

Portland-based Digital Marketing Group helps destinations translate online engagement into measurable tourism growth.

Our job is to help businesses cut through the noise with scalable, authentic strategies that inspire people to visit, engage and take action. This is where the future of advertising is headed.” — Stephen Hodges, Chief Strategy Officer at DMG

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As travel season peaks, Portland-based Digital Marketing Group (DMG) is seeing a significant shift in how destinations market themselves, as travelers increasingly turn to social media creators and digital content for recommendations. To meet the rapidly evolving tourism landscape, DMG is pairing data with authentic storytelling, creating campaigns that capture attention and inspire action.A campaign for Ashland, Oregon, demonstrates how this approach is helping destinations connect with today's travelers. To bring the unique character of Ashland to life, DMG connected with a content creator to document a firsthand trip through the town’s lively dining, wineries and outdoor attractions, sharing their journey with audiences online. Through vibrant digital storytelling, the campaign showcased the town while giving potential visitors an authentic sense of what a trip to Ashland could feel like before booking.The campaign generated strong engagement, delivering a 2.94% click-through rate, which is nearly double the industry average. As the role content creators play in influencing decisions continues to evolve, the partnership demonstrates how tourism advertising is changing. Not only did the initial campaign introduce the destination to new audiences, but its lifespan will continue to surface online and shape future travel decisions well beyond the campaign period.“Travelers are making decisions differently than they were even a few years ago, which means businesses need to be more intentional about how they connect with their audiences,” said Stephen Hodges, Chief Strategy Officer at DMG. “Our job is to help businesses cut through the noise with scalable, authentic strategies that inspire people to visit, engage and take action. This is where the future of advertising is headed, and quickly.”As destinations and tourism-dependent businesses in Oregon compete for travelers' attention, effective digital marketing has become an essential driver of growth. Through innovative partnerships, authentic digital storytelling and data-driven campaigns, DMG helps destinations and local businesses adapt to evolving traveler behaviors while building the awareness, trust and customer relationships that sustain tourism dollars in Oregon's small towns.To learn more, visit DigitalMarketingGroup.com About Digital Marketing GroupDigital Marketing Group (DMG) delivers digital advertising that makes a lasting impact through advanced audience targeting and strategic solutions. Committed to excellence, DMG puts customers first and tackles every challenge with smart, forward-thinking solutions that exceed expectations. Teamwork and ownership are at the heart of DMG, ensuring it stays ahead of industry trends for all its services, including specialized and hyper-targeted marketing, search engine optimization and marketing, social media and influencer marketing, web design, creative services and video production. With proprietary technology for Polygonal Targeting & Attribution (PTA), behavioral tracking and contextual insights, DMG ensures campaigns reach the right audience at the right time. In a complex and fast-moving digital world, DMG doesn’t just keep up — it leads the way. Learn more at DigitalMarketingGroup.com.

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