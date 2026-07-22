Terese Messman Reaches Amazon Best-Seller Status with 'The Heart of Success' Book Co-Authored with Jack Canfield

Best Selling Author - Terese Messman

BALLWIN, MO, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® proudly celebrates the outstanding achievement of "The Heart of Success" co-authored by Terese Messman, alongside Jack Canfield and a group of distinguished professionals worldwide. Launched on July 16th, 2026, the book has achieved Amazon Best-Seller status, marking a significant milestone in its journey.

Central to the success of "The Heart of Success” is Terese Messman’s chapter, "From People-Pleasing To Angel-Led Listening.” Terese shares her journey from a lifetime of people-pleasing and seeking others' approval to discovering the freedom of trusting her own inner, God-guided voice. Through personal struggles with illness, self-doubt, and life-changing moments of healing, she reveals how authentic success comes from releasing fear, inner listening, and living in alignment with purpose rather than the expectations of others.

“The Heart of Success” made an impressive debut on Amazon, earning Best Seller status across multiple competitive business categories, including Sales & Selling, Entrepreneurship, and Business Development & Entrepreneurship. The book also achieved an outstanding #3 Amazon New Release ranking while appearing on multiple New Release lists in leadership, business, and personal development. These accomplishments reflect the book's strong launch momentum and its resonance with readers seeking practical insights on purpose-driven leadership and success.

Meet Terese Messman:

Terese landed her first post-college job with the new startup Apple Computer in the early 80’s. She worked for Apple in the Steve Jobs era as one of the first 500 employees in Apple’s fledgling sales and training group, having lunch with Steve when the Macintosh computer was first introduced in Chicago. She trained hundreds of Apple dealers in their Customer Oriented Retailing program, also developing training classes on groundbreaking mouse-driven word processing and spreadsheets, bringing computing power to everyday people.

Those early experiences in sales and product training led to more work in corporate sales consulting. 28 years ago she founded her own import business, Microfibers Unlimited, where she has trained many salespeople on how to build a profitable business selling sustainably produced eco-friendly products. She has a Master’s degree in education, teaching and developing K-12 teacher training programs.

Terese calls herself a “recovering people-pleaser”. Although she gained success and recognition in her endeavors, for a long time she was held back by a strong tendency to let other people’s opinions guide her sense of identity and direction in life. A near-death experience in her college years compelled her to find a clearer sense of her life-purpose by seeking a better understanding of her relationship with God. Navigating life’s ups and downs has helped her say goodbye to seeing herself in the light of what others think, and instead seek guidance from quiet, prayerful listening. Her book “Stop People-Pleasing and Listen to Your Inner Voice” gives readers ways to fine-tune their own spiritual listening with her “Angel-Led Gifts” method.

Terese is now Chief Listening Officer for Inner Voice Empowerment, helping people build lives and careers that they love by cultivating their God-given life-purpose. She believes that we all have our own unique gifts and talents, and that when we overcome blocks to expressing these gifts we will embrace each day as an opportunity to live with abundant joy.

Terese is a speaker in the U.S. and the United Kingdom. Talks include “Spiritually-based Business” and “You are Worth It! Business with Overflowing Abundance”. She has found that by operating from a foundation of the Golden Rule and service to others, we will naturally live a fulfilling, joyous and purposeful life.

LinkedIn - Terese Messman - Inner Voice Empowerment www.MicrofibersUnlimited.com

Email Terese at tmmicro@att.net - she has her iPhone with her.

To order your copy of “The Heart of Success” please visit HERE.

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