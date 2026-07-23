Beamer’s Light Launches 'Off the Collar' Facebook Live Series

New educational series will explore animal communication, pet wellness, intuitive living, holistic care, and the bond between humans and animals

QUEEN CREEK, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beamer’s Light, a holistic animal wellness practice founded by Sarah Dennison Berkett, will launch Off the Collar, a new educational Facebook Live series, on Thursday, August 13, 2026.The ongoing series will feature educational discussions about animal communication, pet wellness, intuitive living, holistic care, and the unique bond between humans and animals. Each live session will also include an interactive question-and-answer segment where attendees can ask questions and engage with the community.Off the Collar is designed for pet parents, animal lovers, and anyone interested in strengthening their bond with animals. Future sessions will introduce additional educational topics and practical insights for everyday pet owners.“I believe every animal has something to teach us,” said Berkett. “My passion is helping people better understand their companions so they can build relationships rooted in trust, compassion, and mutual respect.”Off the Collar supports the mission of Beamer’s Light to educate and empower people through compassionate, intuitive guidance. The series is intended to become an ongoing educational resource where pet parents can continue learning about animal communication, ask questions, and participate in meaningful discussions within a supportive community.“My work has always been about creating a bridge between people and their animals,” Berkett said. “When we learn to truly listen, we open the door to deeper connection, healing, and understanding.”Berkett is an experienced animal communication practitioner with more than 14 years of experience helping people build deeper, more meaningful relationships with their animal companions. She also has more than six years of experience as an intuitive pet nutritionist and has fostered and helped rehome more than 100 animals throughout her career.Through Beamer’s Light, Berkett has conducted thousands of intuitive readings for clients around the world, helping them better understand their animals and strengthen the bonds they share.One client, Jesyka D., described her experience with Berkett, “Absolutely beautiful reading from Sarah. The messages were so clear and relevant. I found myself rereading my notes afterward and feeling so full of love for my little rescue dog. It helped me feel closer to her, understand her needs better, and reminded me why everything I do for her matters so much.”Another client, Bonnie M., shared, “I’ve had two sessions with Sarah, and both were amazing experiences. She helped me connect with my cat who has passed on, sharing details that perfectly described her personality and life. Most of all, I was given peace knowing she is still part of my life.”Beamer’s Light currently offers Animal Communication Readings, Missing Pet Assistance, Animal Reiki, Sound Healing, and Intuitive Pet Wellness Services. Additional educational opportunities, including future Animal Communication Zoom Classes, are also in development.Off the Collar launches Thursday, August 13, 2026.For more information, visit:Off the Collar: https://www.sarahberkett.com/off-the-collar-live Website: https://www.sarahberkett.com/ About Beamer’s LightBeamer’s Light is a holistic animal wellness practice founded by Sarah Dennison Berkett and based in Queen Creek, Arizona. Founded to create a compassionate bridge between people and their pets, Beamer’s Light offers Animal Communication Readings, Animal Reiki, Sound Healing, Missing Pet Assistance, and intuitive wellness guidance.The mission of Beamer’s Light is to empower pet parents through education, intuitive communication, and holistic care, fostering deeper connections, healing, and understanding between humans and their animal companions.Through Beamer’s Light, Sarah remains committed to providing compassionate guidance that helps both people and animals thrive together.

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