follow Inc announces followOS, a fully autonomous AI advertising Platform Built for Small and Mid-Sized Businesses

Scheduled for release in Q-1 of 2027, followOS will allow SMBs to create, launch and manage ad campaigns with AI integration & optimization.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Expected to be available early in the first quarter of 2027, followOS will allow small and mid-sized businesses to create, launch, and manage digital advertising campaigns end to end — with complete AI integration and optimization.

follow Inc, a vertically integrated digital advertising company, today announced followOS, a fully autonomous, AI-powered advertising platform for small and mid-sized businesses. followOS is expected to be available in the first quarter of 2027.

followOS will be the company’s second platform and the next generation of its product line. It is designed to allow a business owner to define an objective, budget, and audience, and then have the platform build the campaign strategy, develop the creative assets, place the media, manage the in-flight optimization, and performance reporting — all without an agency, a media buyer, or in-house marketing staff. Media placement within followOS campaigns will include inventory from follow’s Instagram owned-media network, as well as major social channels like Meta, Tik Tok, You Tube, Instagram, and all others.

The platform is aimed squarely at a segment the digital advertising industry has long left behind. Small and mid-sized businesses represent the overwhelming majority of U.S. employers, yet the agency model was not economically available to them. Digital advertising has fast become a lifeline for these SMBs to reach existing and new customers, and currently the self-serve advertising tools available still require the strategic judgment, creative production, and day-to-day optimization discipline that a business owner rarely has the time or the knowledge to supply.

followOS is being built to close that gap by supplying the capability itself rather than the software alone. Its AI agent architecture is designed to carry out the functions an agency team performs, executed autonomously and continuously, at a scale and cost structure that makes professional-grade campaign management practical for a business of any size.

“Small and mid-sized businesses have never really seen an effective option to launch their own digital ads. They have not had agencies, they have not had guidance, and they have not had a platform capable of running a campaign for them from start to finish. followOS is built to give them that capability outright — not a simplified toolset, but the full execution layer, running autonomously & powered by our proprietary AI.”

— Dean K. Ladell, Chief Executive Officer, follow Inc

“What we are building is not automation for its own sake. It is optimization — an agent system that makes the same decisions a strong agency team would make, makes them continuously, and improves on them with every campaign it runs. Our objective is to give an SMB the top-tier agency experience without the top-tier agency.”

— Drew Greene, Chief Technology Officer, follow Inc

How followOS Works

followOS is organized around a single operating loop. A business states what it wants to achieve. The platform builds the campaign plan, produces and adapts the creative, selects and buys the media, and then monitors performance and reallocates spend as results come in. Owned-media placement across follow’s Instagram network is available inside that loop alongside conventional paid channels, giving smaller advertisers access to inventory that has historically been reachable only through intermediaries.

The company will open early access ahead of general availability. Businesses interested in participating can register at follow-inc.com.

About follow Inc

follow Inc is a Los Angeles–based, vertically integrated digital advertising company building two platforms that serve two distinct segments of the market. followNET is a growing Instagram-based owned-media network that gives medium-to-large advertisers direct access to premium social inventory without agencies or intermediaries; the company is building toward a funded portfolio target of 350 million aggregate followers across 2,200 managed accounts. follow 2.0, known as followOS, is a fully autonomous AI advertising platform that gives small and mid-sized businesses — who have never had agency representation or a means of executing professional campaigns — the ability to create and run end-to-end digital advertising themselves. Learn more at follow-inc.com.

Media Contact

press@follow-inc.com

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Forward-Looking Statements. This release contains forward-looking statements regarding follow Inc’s products, platform capabilities, portfolio development, and expected availability timing. These statements reflect the company’s current expectations and are subject to change. Product features, portfolio scale, and release timing described here are planned or in development and are not statements of present availability.

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