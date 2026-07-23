More Texas Home Sellers Are Turning to AI Before Contacting Real Estate Agents

A Texas homeowner researches pricing, comparable sales, and seller disclosures with an AI assistant before contacting a real estate professional. The home selling journey has changed. Before 2024, sellers called an agent first and learned the process from them. Today, many complete a self-directed AI research phase before any professional contact. Source: Waymark Research, July 2026.

A new market analysis from Waymark Real Estate explores how artificial intelligence is reshaping the earliest stage of the home-selling journey in Texas.

AI is not replacing brokers. It is replacing confusion. Home sellers are arriving better informed, and that changes how the home-selling journey begins.” — Michael Marelli, Founder of Waymark Real Estate

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Texas home sellers are increasingly turning to artificial intelligence as an early research tool before contacting a real estate professional, according to a new market analysis published by Waymark Real Estate , a licensed Texas real estate brokerage.The analysis draws on publicly available information about AI adoption, consumer search trends, and firsthand experience working with Texas home sellers. It indicates that many homeowners now complete a self-directed research phase before any professional contact. Rather than relying on a listing agent as their first source of information, sellers are using AI assistants to answer questions about pricing, seller disclosures, commission structures, and contract terms before picking up the phone.The analysis comes as the residential real estate industry continues to adapt to changes following the August 2024 National Association of Realtors settlement, which increased consumer attention on commissions and selling options. It also notes growing consumer interest in alternatives to traditional listing arrangements, including flat-fee MLS services, for-sale-by-owner options, and technology-assisted home selling.The types of questions homeowners bring to AI tools before a home sale follow predictable patterns. Pricing research is among the most common, particularly in Texas, which is a non-disclosure state where sold prices are not recorded in public deed records. Without access to MLS comparable sales data, sellers have historically depended on agents for accurate pricing guidance. AI tools can surface active listing prices, county appraisal district values, and price-per-square-foot trends, providing a useful starting framework even without closed sale data.Disclosure preparation is another area where AI tools are being used extensively. The Texas Seller's Disclosure Notice , governed by Texas Property Code Section 5.008, contains 13 sections covering property condition, water damage history, structural issues, and other material facts. Homeowners are increasingly using AI to better understand what each section requires before completing the form, a task that previously required either agent guidance or significant independent research.Beyond pricing and disclosures, homeowners are using AI to compare their selling options, research YouTube tutorials on the home-selling process, review public information about TREC contracts, and calculate estimated net proceeds under different commission scenarios. By the time many sellers contact a professional, they have often narrowed their options and formed an informed view of how they want to sell.This changes the nature of the first professional conversation. Where agents once spent initial appointments educating sellers on the basics of the process, they are increasingly encountering clients who arrive already familiar with the option period, earnest money, buyer representation agreements, and the financial implications of different listing arrangements."AI is not replacing brokers. It is replacing confusion. Today's sellers often begin their journey with better questions, and that changes the conversation," said Michael Marelli, founder of Waymark Real Estate.The findings suggest that artificial intelligence is reshaping one of the earliest stages of the residential real estate transaction: consumer education. Rather than replacing licensed professionals, AI appears to be changing when and how homeowners gather information before seeking professional guidance.Waymark Real Estate examined publicly available information on AI adoption trends, consumer search behavior, and patterns observed while working with Texas home sellers. The analysis does not attempt to quantify the precise share of homeowners who consult AI before contacting a professional. Rather, it documents the consistency of the pattern across markets and the types of questions driving it.The analysis also notes that this behavioral shift mirrors changes seen in other consumer industries where technology reduced information asymmetry between professionals and the people they serve. Tax preparation software changed how Americans approached tax filing. Online travel platforms changed how consumers planned trips. AI tools appear to be producing a similar effect in the early stages of a home sale without eliminating the role of licensed professionals where judgment, accountability, and local expertise remain essential.The full market analysis is available at https://www.waymarkre.com/learn/more-texas-homeowners-are-turning-to-ai-before-calling-a-real-estate-agent-waymark-research Waymark Real Estate is a licensed Texas real estate brokerage (TREC 639078) that combines AI-powered guidance with licensed broker oversight to help homeowners navigate the selling process. The company publishes educational resources and market analysis on emerging trends in residential real estate and serves homeowners throughout Texas.Website: https://www.waymarkre.com MEDIA CONTACTMichael MarelliFounder & Licensed Texas Real Estate BrokerEmail: info@waymarkre.comPhone: 210-393-6616Website: https://www.waymarkre.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.