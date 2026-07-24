Beelieve & Co. Announces Back-to-School Parent-Child Mindfulness Experiences in Downers Grove

New Back-to-School Experiences Help Families Let Go of Worries, Dream Big, and Reconnect Before the School Year Begins

DOWNERS GROVE, IL, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beelieve & Co. is announcing its upcoming Back-to-School parent-child mindfulness experiences in Downers Grove, Illinois, with three special events designed to help families reconnect before the new school year begins.Upcoming events include:• Release Night – Wednesday, July 29 at 6:00 PM• Wish Night – Sunday, August 16 at 3:00 PM• Release Night – Wednesday, August 26 at 6:30 PMThe August events feature a Back-to-School theme, giving families an opportunity to wish for the school year ahead while letting go of worries, fears, and self-doubt before classes begin.Designed for one child (kindergarten through college age) and one parent or special caregiver, each technology-free experience combines guided meditation, mindfulness, crystal singing bowls, interactive wish or release activities, and meaningful conversation. The evenings are intended to help families unplug from everyday distractions, slow down together, and strengthen the relationship between parent and child."I created Beelieve & Co. because I believe every child deserves a safe place to dream big, process hard feelings, and believe in themselves—and every parent deserves intentional time to reconnect with their child before those moments become memories," said founder Chrissie Shanahan.Each experience encourages connection through shared moments of presence, reflection, and conversation. Wish Nights invite participants to dream big, build confidence, and plant hopes for the future, while Release Nights create space to let go of stress, self-doubt, and anything weighing on their hearts.The experience continues beyond the event as families receive keepsakes and gain access to a growing library of free guided meditations available on the Beelieve & Co. YouTube channel, allowing them to continue practicing mindfulness together at home."These evenings are an invitation for families to pause, breathe, and simply be together. The children usually ask, 'When can we come back?' The parents often tell me they didn't expect to feel so relaxed or so deeply moved. That's the beauty of sharing mindfulness together—every family member experiences it differently, but everyone leaves feeling more connected," Shanahan said.Families attending for the first time can receive 50% off their first Beelieve & Co. event using code WELCOME50. Upcoming event dates and registration are available at beelievecoevents.as.me Registration is $40 per parent-child pair and includes a wish or release kit to take home after the event. Each session lasts approximately 50 minutes. Participants are encouraged to wear comfortable clothing and bring a pillow or blanket. Meditation mats are provided.Families begin each experience by making a wish or releasing what is no longer serving them before participating in a guided visualization meditation that concludes with crystal singing bowl sound healing. Shanahan holds a Crystal Singing Bowl Certification through Life Changing Energy.The response from participating families has been overwhelmingly positive."We loved the meditation experience today. Ava asked if you would be doing it again—that's how much she loved it. Well done, girl!""I'm so happy to have met you and experienced your first Wish Night. It was so calming, and I noticed it really stuck with Juliette—in the best way.""Thank you for such a lovely evening! The girls asked if we could do it again.""Luke literally skipped out to the car saying, 'That was so much fun! Can we come back next week?'""I woke up feeling so much lighter and grateful for the chance to release my worries."Beelieve & Co. currently has events scheduled twice each month through the end of the year.About Beelieve & Co.Founded on January 8, 2026, in the western suburbs of Chicago, Beelieve & Co. is a family mindfulness company dedicated to helping children build calm, confidence, and self-belief while strengthening parent-child connection. Through in-person Wish & Release Night experiences in Downers Grove, Illinois, and a growing library of free guided meditations on YouTube, Beelieve & Co. empowers families to slow down, reconnect, and practice mindfulness together.Founder Chrissie Shanahan created Beelieve & Co. after experiencing the transformative impact mindfulness had on her own family. As a mother of five, she believes that when parents and children intentionally slow down together, they create space for deeper connection, emotional resilience, and lasting memories. Inspired by the meaningful moments shared in her own home, Chrissie now helps families make connection a priority—because connection deserves a place on the calendar, too.Beelieve & Co.'s mission is to help children believe in themselves by bringing families together through mindfulness, meaningful connection, and intentional moments of presence.

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