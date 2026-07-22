Dough Babies Founder Colton Cyr Named to Junior Achievement USA’s National Dream Accelerator Visionaries Exhibit

Colton Cyr, founder of Dough Babies. Photo courtesy of Dough Babies

Young entrepreneur honored for creating inclusive, non-toxic plush dolls inspiring the next generation of innovators.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Colton Cyr, founder and CEO of Dough Babies, has been selected for Junior Achievement USA’s prestigious Dream Accelerator Visionaries Exhibit, earning national recognition for turning a childhood concern into a purpose-driven business dedicated to safer, more inclusive toys for children.The honor places Cyr among a select group of entrepreneurs and visionaries featured in Junior Achievement’s Dream Accelerator program. This immersive educational experience inspires students by showcasing real-world stories of innovation, perseverance, and leadership. Through interactive exhibits and storytelling, students discover how character, creativity, and determination can transform ideas into successful, impactful businesses.Cyr founded Dough Babies after noticing potentially harmful chemicals in common plush toys and a lack of representation among dolls on store shelves. He personally conceptualized and drew the dolls — including the full range of skin tones — then spent nearly a year collaborating with manufacturers.Through that process, he learned essential aspects of toy production: materials, construction for safety and durability, rigorous safety testing, and the challenges of translating his original sketches into high-quality 3D products. He iteratively refined prototypes and corrected manufacturing issues to bring his vision to life.Beyond product design, Dough Babies drives impact through charitable giving and a mission rooted in inclusion, confidence, and belonging. Junior Achievement recognized Cyr not only for his entrepreneurial achievements but also for proving that age is no barrier to creating meaningful change.“This recognition from Junior Achievement is incredibly special because it reflects exactly why I created Dough Babies,” said Colton Cyr, founder and CEO. “I wanted every child to feel represented, valued, and safe with something as simple as a stuffed doll. If my journey inspires even one young person to solve a problem they see in the world — and helps ensure kids are safe with the toys they love — then we’ve accomplished something far bigger than building a business.”Junior Achievement’s Dream Accelerator highlights entrepreneurs whose stories encourage students to explore careers, develop entrepreneurial mindsets, and understand how innovation can drive positive change in their communities. Cyr’s selection reinforces his growing reputation as a young leader using business as a force for good while inspiring future generations to pursue their ideas with purpose and confidence.About Dough BabiesFounded by Colton Cyr, Dough Babies creates non-toxic, inclusive plush dolls designed to celebrate diversity and help every child feel represented. Built on the belief that every child deserves to see themselves reflected in the toys they love, Dough Babies combines thoughtful design with a mission of giving back to families and communities through charitable initiatives.

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