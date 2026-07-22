Idaho State Police Promotes Kirk Grothaus to Captain of Alcohol Beverage Control Division

MERIDIAN, Idaho. The Idaho State Police (ISP) is pleased to announce the promotion of Lieutenant Kirk Grothaus to the rank of Captain. As commander of the Alcohol Beverage Control (ABC) Division, Captain Grothaus will oversee statewide licensing, regulatory, education, and enforcement efforts that support responsible alcohol sales and service while protecting the safety of Idaho’s communities.

Captain Grothaus began his law enforcement career in 2001 with the Weiser Police Department. In June 2003, he joined the Idaho State Police after graduating from ATC Class #27. He was assigned as the resident trooper for Washington County, serving the Weiser area.

In 2008, Captain Grothaus transferred to the Executive Protection Unit, where he provided security for the Idaho Supreme Court. His dedication to public service and demonstrated leadership led to his promotion to Patrol Sergeant in District 3 in 2014.

In 2021, Captain Grothaus became Fleet Services Sergeant, overseeing the management and operations of the Idaho State Police vehicle fleet. He was promoted to Lieutenant in the ABC Division in 2022, where he led statewide licensing, compliance, education, and enforcement efforts. Working alongside retailers, restaurants, manufacturers, distributors, and local law enforcement agencies, he helped businesses understand Idaho’s alcohol laws, encouraged voluntary compliance, and supported responsible alcohol sales and service.

In 2023, Captain Grothaus was appointed commander of the Idaho State Police Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Team, adding tactical command responsibilities to his leadership role within the agency.

“Throughout his career, Captain Grothaus has earned the trust and respect of those he serves through integrity, professionalism, and a commitment to excellence,” said Colonel Bill Gardiner, Director of the Idaho State Police. “His experience has prepared him for this position. Kirk understands that the strongest results come from working alongside Idaho’s licensed businesses through education, collaboration, and fair, consistent enforcement. Under his leadership, the division will continue helping businesses operate responsibly while protecting Idaho’s communities and keeping our residents safe.”

ABC partners with thousands of licensed businesses across Idaho through licensing, inspections, compliance assistance, and enforcement of state alcohol laws. By combining education with consistent enforcement, the division promotes responsible business practices, supports a level playing field for license holders, and helps reduce unlawful alcohol sales and service.

The Idaho State Police congratulates Captain Kirk Grothaus on his promotion and his continued leadership and service to Idaho’s citizens and businesses.

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Posted in Alcohol Beverage Control, District 1 - Northern Idaho, District 2 - Central Idaho, District 3 - Western Idaho, District 4 - Southern Idaho, District 5 - Southeastern Idaho, District 6 - Eastern Idaho