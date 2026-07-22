Dr. Marguerite Mariama Celebrates Amazon Best Seller Success as Co-Author of The Heart of Success with Jack Canfield

Best Selling Author - Dr. Marguerite Mariama

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Marguerite Mariama is proud to announce that The Heart of Success: Living, Loving and Leading with Purpose, a collaborative volume featuring internationally renowned success expert Jack Canfield and an accomplished group of thought leaders from around the world, has achieved Amazon Best Seller status.

“The Heart of Success” made an impressive debut on Amazon, earning Best Seller status across multiple competitive business categories, including Sales & Selling, Entrepreneurship, and Business Development & Entrepreneurship. The book also achieved an outstanding #3 Amazon New Release ranking while appearing on multiple New Release lists in leadership, business, and personal development. These accomplishments reflect the book's strong launch momentum and its resonance with readers seeking practical insights on purpose-driven leadership and success.

As one of the distinguished contributing authors, Dr. Mariama shares a deeply personal and transformative chapter that invites readers to embrace the power of purpose, resilience, and authentic leadership. Drawing upon a lifetime devoted to the healing and transformative arts, she offers readers practical wisdom for navigating life's challenges while cultivating courage, compassion, and meaningful impact.

"The Heart of Success reminds us that true success is not measured solely by professional accomplishments, but by how fully we live, how deeply we love, and how courageously we serve," said Dr. Mariama. "It is an honor to stand alongside Jack Canfield and such an extraordinary community of authors whose collective voices inspire people to discover their highest potential."

For decades, Dr. Mariama has devoted her career to helping individuals and organizations awaken creativity, strengthen leadership, and build authentic human connection through the arts. As a clinically trained dance/movement therapist, educator, cultural ambassador, performer, and transformational speaker, her work has inspired audiences across the United States and internationally. Her contribution to The Heart of Success reflects her lifelong belief that personal transformation becomes the foundation for collective healing and purposeful leadership.

Jack Canfield, co-creator of the Chicken Soup for the Soul® series and one of the world's foremost authorities on personal development, brings together this diverse collection of inspiring voices to encourage readers to pursue lives of intention, resilience, and fulfillment. Dr. Mariama's chapter adds a distinctive perspective grounded in the arts, cultural wisdom, and the enduring capacity of the human spirit to transform adversity into purpose.

The Amazon Best Seller achievement reflects the book's immediate impact with readers seeking inspiration, practical guidance, and renewed hope in both their personal and professional lives.

The Heart of Success: Living, Loving and Leading with Purpose is available through Amazon in print, digital, and audiobook formats.

About Dr. Marguerite Mariama:

Dr. Marguerite Mariama is an internationally recognized transformational speaker, clinically trained dance/movement therapist, educator, performing artist, and former U.S. Department of State Arts Envoy. Throughout her distinguished career, she has dedicated her work to helping individuals, educational institutions, and organizations harness the arts as powerful tools for leadership, healing, cultural understanding, and human transformation. She is also the author of the forthcoming book, Artivism: The Spirit of the '60s, Lessons for Today.

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