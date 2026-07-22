2B3D Inc.'s Into the ActionVerse to Cover the 2026 Lexus US Open of Surfing and Surfers' Hall of Fame Inductions

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Huntington Beach company to document the Surfers' Hall of Fame induction, the Peter PT Townend tribute, and the full US Open of Surfing festival

“Huntington Beach’s surf history isn’t just something we cover — it’s something we’re built inside of. We’re committed to telling Surf City’s story the right way.” — Robert Bell, CEO of 2B3D Inc.” — Robert Bell

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 2B3D Inc.'s " Into the ActionVerse " to Cover the 2026 Lexus US Open of Surfing and Surfers' Hall of Fame InductionsHuntington Beach company to document the Surfers' Hall of Fame induction honoring Courtney Conlogue and Jay Larson, a tribute to surfing legend Peter "PT" Townend, and the full US Open of Surfing festival2B3D Inc., the Huntington Beach-based Web3 gaming company behind StormRiders — an action sports RPG featuring real pro athletes set against the backdrop of Huntington Beach — and the ActionVerse digital collectibles platform, today announced comprehensive coverage of the 2026 Lexus US Open of Surfing Presented by Pacifico, including the Surfers' Hall of Fame induction on July 31 and a July 29 tribute to surfing legend Peter "PT" Townend, the first-ever World Pro Surfing Champion.The 2026 Lexus US Open of Surfing, one of the largest professional surfing events in the world, runs from July 25 to August 2 on the south side of the Huntington Beach Pier. The nine-day festival features elite pro surfing competitions (including the WSL Challenger Series and Longboard Tour), live music performances, beach activations, food vendors, and family-friendly entertainment.The coverage builds on 2B3D's active outreach to Surfing Walk of Fame and Surfers' Hall of Fame honorees for its upcoming ActionVerse Unique Digital Collectibles series honoring action sports legends across surf, skate, snowboard, and beyond."Huntington Beach's surf history isn't just something we cover — it's something we're built inside of," said Robert Bell, CEO of 2B3D Inc. "From our relationships with Walk of Fame athletes to this US Open coverage, we're committed to telling Surf City's story the right way."2B3D's "Into the ActionVerse" podcast has produced nearly 100 episodes featuring action sports athletes, industry figures, and Web3 innovators (available on YouTube @2B3DInc). The company's annual ActionVerse Film Festival recently hosted a sold-out event at the historic Lido Theater in Newport Beach, with special guests including 2 time X-Games gold medalist Greg Lutzka and 1996 US Open of Surfing champion Shane Beschen. The festival's Best Full Length Documentary and Best Director awards went to Mia Lambson Brady for "Wayward: How Women Changed Snowboarding," with producers Barrett Christy Cummins and Circe Wallace — both decorated names in professional snowboarding — honored for Outstanding Documentary Production.2B3D's broader portfolio includes AstroBowl, a sci-fi football game led by Vice President Anthony B. Smith, a two-time Super Bowl champion, and MedQuest, a veteran mental health initiative headed by Colonel (Ret.) Mark Schonberg, a 34-year military veteran who serves as President of the project.2B3D Inc. is headquartered in Huntington Beach, CA, and builds immersive Web3 ecosystems blending gaming, digital collectibles, and real-world impact. Visit www.2b3d.com for more.Media Contact: Best, Scott Jones 2B3D Inc.- Text (949) 910-9069Email - Scott.Jones@2B3D.COM or Info@2B3D.COM

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