Notorious Design Group's Graffiti Artist Trading Cards Build Momentum with Beckett Gem Mint 9.5 Grades

The first two cards ever submitted to Beckett Grading Services earn Gem Mint 9.5 grades, collector demand continues to grow following multiple sold-out releases

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Notorious Design Group NDG ) today announced a series of significant milestones for its Graffiti Artist Trading Card Collection, underscoring the collection's growing recognition within both the collectibles industry and the global street art community. The first two NDG Graffiti Artist Trading Cards ever submitted to Beckett Grading Services (BGS) each earned Gem Mint 9.5 grades, while Drop One sold out twice—including after a restock—and Drop Two sold out during its initial launch window, signaling continued collector demand as the company prepares for Drop Three.The achievement follows the collection's recent addition to the Beckett database, making the series officially recognized and eligible for professional grading. Receiving Gem Mint 9.5 grades on the collection's inaugural submissions reflects the premium quality of the cards while marking an important milestone for one of the hobby's newest collectible categories."For us, this is about much more than a grade," said Bent of Notorious Design Group. "It's recognition that the artists and the culture we've worked to preserve belong alongside other respected collectibles. Every card tells the story of an artist whose work has helped shape cities, communities, and visual culture."Created to document and celebrate graffiti artists from around the world, the NDG Graffiti Artist Trading Card Collection features original artwork, signature tags, artist biographies, and limited-edition releases representing writers across the global graffiti community. What has traditionally existed as temporary public art is transformed into a collectible archive designed to preserve the artists, their stories, and their creative contributions for future generations.Collector demand has continued to exceed expectations. Drop One sold out during its initial launch window, was restocked, and sold out a second time, demonstrating sustained demand beyond the initial release. Drop Two also sold out during its initial launch window, reflecting continued momentum among collectors, artists, and street culture enthusiasts. Building on that success, NDG is now preparing to launch Drop Three, introducing another curated lineup of artists, limited-edition chase cards, and exclusive collectibles that continue the company's mission of preserving graffiti culture through premium trading cards.Professional grading has long served as one of the industry's highest standards for authenticity, condition, and collectability. Recognition by Beckett Grading Services (BGS) places the NDG collection within the same professional grading ecosystem trusted by collectors of sports, entertainment, gaming, and premium trading cards worldwide."Graffiti has always been temporary by nature," added Flex of NDG. "The walls eventually disappear, but the artists and their stories deserve to last. These cards preserve that history, and now they're being professionally authenticated for future generations of collectors."As interest in alternative collectibles continues to grow, NDG is helping establish graffiti trading cards as an emerging category that blends contemporary art, cultural storytelling, and premium collectibles. With official Beckett recognition, the collection's first professionally graded cards earning Gem Mint 9.5 grades, multiple sold-out releases, and Drop Three on the horizon, Notorious Design Group continues to build one of the hobby's most distinctive collectible brands.The NDG Graffiti Artist Trading Card Collection is available through www.streetartistcollection.com and select retail partners.Collection MilestonesOfficially listed in the Beckett databaseFirst two cards submitted to Beckett Grading Services (BGS) each earned Gem Mint 9.5 gradesDrop One sold out, was restocked, and sold out againDrop Two sold out during its initial launch windowDrop Three launching soonAbout Notorious Design GroupNotorious Design Group (NDG) develops innovative collectible products celebrating graffiti, street art, and global urban culture. Through its Graffiti Artist Trading Card Collection, NDG is creating a permanent archive honoring artists whose creativity has influenced cities and communities around the world. By combining authentic artist stories with premium collectible design, NDG is helping preserve an art form that has shaped visual culture for generations.For more information, visit www.streetartistcollection.com The walls fade. The culture doesn't. The legacy lives on.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.