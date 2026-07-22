Julica Ortlinghaus Reaches Amazon Best-Seller Status with 'The Heart of Success' Book Co-Authored with Jack Canfield

Best Selling Author - Julica Ortlinghaus

PALMA, SPAIN, July 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® proudly celebrates the outstanding achievement of "The Heart of Success" co-authored by Julica Ortlinghaus, alongside Jack Canfield and a group of distinguished professionals worldwide. Launched on July 16th, 2026, the book has achieved Amazon Best-Seller status, marking a significant milestone in its journey.

Central to the success of "The Heart of Success” is Julica Ortlinghaus’ chapter, "Passport To Shine.” Julica shares how a life-changing experience inspired her to question the expectations she had been living under and embark on a journey of self-discovery and purpose. Through powerful lessons on mindset, courage, and personal transformation, she encourages readers to rewrite limiting beliefs, embrace their authentic path, and confidently step into their own potential.

“The Heart of Success” made an impressive debut on Amazon, earning Best Seller status across multiple competitive business categories, including Sales & Selling, Entrepreneurship, and Business Development & Entrepreneurship. The book also achieved an outstanding #3 Amazon New Release ranking while appearing on multiple New Release lists in leadership, business, and personal development. These accomplishments reflect the book's strong launch momentum and its resonance with readers seeking practical insights on purpose-driven leadership and success.

Meet Julica Ortlinghaus:

Before becoming a global advocate for youth empowerment, Julica Ortlinghaus built a successful international career as a corporate lawyer, living and working across several countries and continents. For a long time, she thought she understood what achievement looked like. She had traveled the world and checked every box of the life she believed she was “supposed” to live.

Her perspective shifted profoundly when she became involved in women’s empowerment initiatives in Turkey and India. There, she witnessed something that changed her forever: no external support can change a life until the inner world changes first—mindset, belief, and self-worth must lead the way.

This realization stayed with her, and when she later discovered the world of personal development, everything clicked. She felt awakened, inspired, and deeply frustrated all at once: Why do young people grow up without learning how to build themselves up, strengthen their mindset, or shape their future intentionally? In that moment, Julica realized she had found her calling — a mission that united her experience, values, and passion into one clear direction.

Determined to master the field, she spent years learning from some of the most impactful teachers in personal growth and eventually became a certified Transformational Trainer of Jack Canfield’s Success Principles, a mentor who shaped her approach and strengthened her mission.

With this foundation, Julica made the bold decision to reinvent her life and dedicate herself fully to empowerment work. She founded Passport to Shine, a global initiative designed to awaken the power within young people and equip them with the confidence, mindset, and tools to create their future intentionally. She also created Dressed to Inspire, a global inspirational apparel and accessories brand that spreads inspiration and daily encouragement through what people wear.

Now living in beautiful Palma de Mallorca, Spain, with her husband Thomas and their two children, Rafael and Sofie, Julica brings her boundless enthusiasm, creativity, and lived experience to everything she builds. She loves to travel the world, is a passionate marathon runner, and is committed to growing every single day. With hundreds of empowerment ideas still ahead of her, her mission remains clear: to equip the next generation with the mindset tools she wishes every young person — including her younger self — could have had from the very beginning.

Find out more:

www.passporttoshine.com

www.dressedtoinspire.world

To order your copy of “The Heart of Success” please visit HERE.

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