Restored 1st Cavalry Division memorial plaque rededicated in Australia, preserving Pacific War legacy

PINE RIVERS SHIRE, Queensland, Australia - A restored memorial plaque commemorating the 1st Cavalry Division’s training in Australia during World War II has been installed at McGavin View Park, ensuring a significant chapter of the division’s history continues to be preserved for future generations.

The original plaque, which recognized the division’s presence in the Pine Rivers Shire in 1943 before its deployment into the Pacific Campaign, had deteriorated over time. SeqWater coordinated the replacement of the memorial, working alongside local supporters to preserve the historic site.

The memorial honors the thousands of Soldiers assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division, the America’s Team, who trained throughout the Pine Rivers region after arriving in Australia during World War II. The division used the area to prepare for combat operations that would later support Allied efforts across the Pacific Theater.

The 1st Cavalry Division Association welcomed news of the restoration, noting the historical significance of maintaining the memorial more than 80 years after the division trained in Australia.

“We were very excited to hear from SeqWater that they were replacing the damaged 1st Cavalry Division memorial plaque at the McGavin View Park,” said retired Col. Rosey Carter, president of the 1st Cavalry Division Association. “Our team located articles in the 1988 1CDA Saber newspaper about Cav Troopers attending the original ceremony that honored the Division’s training in Australia prior to commencing the Pacific Campaign.”

Although representatives from the association were unable to attend the 2026 dedication ceremony, Carter said the organization hopes members visiting Australia in the future will document the restored memorial.

“We would have loved to send representatives to this 2026 event, but unfortunately could not,” Carter said. “We hope to get pictures from our Association members as they visit down under in the future.”

Carter also expressed gratitude to those who made the restoration possible.

“We sincerely thank SeqWater and the Australian patriots who made this happen,” Carter said. “It was a purposeful way to honor the Cav Troopers who fought for freedom in the Pacific.”

The restored plaque serves as a lasting reminder of the enduring partnership between the United States and Australia forged during World War II and highlights the important role Australia played in preparing the 1st Cavalry Division for combat operations throughout the Pacific.