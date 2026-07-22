Safety leaders emphasize awareness, risk management during July 2026 Fort McCoy SOHAC meeting

Installation leaders and safety representatives from across Fort McCoy gathered on July 21 for the quarterly Safety and Occupational Health Advisory Council (SOHAC) meeting, reinforcing the installation’s commitment to maintaining a safe and healthy workplace while supporting year-round military training and installation operations.

The meeting, chaired by Fort McCoy Deputy Garrison Commander Lt. Col. Chad Holder, brought together representatives from organizations across the installation to review safety performance, discuss current trends, and share information aimed at reducing risks and preventing workplace mishaps.

Holder emphasized that safety is a responsibility shared by everyone at Fort McCoy.

“Everyone must do their part for a safe working environment,” Holder told attendees, noting that maintaining a strong safety culture depends on the active participation of every employee, Soldier, and organization on the installation.

Fort McCoy Installation Safety Manager Ed De Leon led much of the meeting, presenting installation safety metrics and reviewing recent safety incidents and accidents. By examining recent trends, participants discussed opportunities to learn from previous events and identify ways to reduce future risks.

A major focus of the meeting was the Army Safety and Occupational Health Management System (ASOHMS), which provides a standardized framework for integrating safety and occupational health into every level of Army operations.

De Leon highlighted the six capability objectives that form the foundation of the ASOHMS:

— Leadership engagement and employee participation.

— Investigate and report mishaps, incidents, and illnesses.

— Conduct safety and occupational health training and promotion.

— Conduct inspections and assessments.

— Conduct hazard analysis and develop countermeasures.

— Health protection and readiness.

The objectives help ensure that organizations not only respond to hazards but also proactively identify and mitigate risks before injuries or accidents occur.

Throughout the meeting, representatives discussed safety topics affecting personnel across Fort McCoy, reinforcing the value of communication and collaboration between directorates, tenant organizations, and installation leadership.

The Safety and Occupational Health Advisory Council serves as Fort McCoy’s primary installation-wide forum for discussing workplace safety concerns, reviewing performance, identifying emerging hazards, and sharing best practices. The council helps ensure safety information reaches organizations across the installation while encouraging collaboration to improve working conditions for Soldiers, Army civilians, contractors, and visitors.

The council has evolved significantly over the years. Former Installation Safety Manager Randy Eddy helped expand participation from a small group of representatives into an installation-wide council representing organizations across Fort McCoy. Today, the SOHAC continues to support Fort McCoy's longstanding commitment to safety excellence by fostering communication, encouraging proactive risk management, and promoting continuous improvement.

As one of the Army’s premier Total Force training installations, Fort McCoy supports tens of thousands of military personnel annually. Installation leaders said maintaining a strong safety culture is essential to ensuring personnel can safely accomplish the installation's diverse training and support missions while protecting the health and well-being of everyone who lives, works, and trains at Fort McCoy.

The July 21 SOHAC meeting reinforced that commitment by encouraging leaders and employees alike to remain engaged, identify hazards, report concerns, and work together to create a safer workplace across the installation.

Fort McCoy’s motto beginning in 2026 is “Training the Total Force and Shaping the Future since 1909.” The installation’s mission: “Fort McCoy strengthens Total Force Readiness by serving as a training center, Mobilization Force Generation Installation, and Strategic Support Area enabling warfighter lethality to deploy, fight, and win our nation’s wars.” And Fort McCoy’s vision is, “To be the premier training center supporting the most capable, combat-ready, and lethal armed forces.”

Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin. The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

Learn more about Fort McCoy online athttps://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” on Flickr at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortmccoywi, and on X (formerly Twitter) by searching “usagmccoy.” Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.

Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”