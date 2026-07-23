Harborview Capital Group and Torose Equities Acquire Fishermen's Village in Punta Gorda for $43 Million

Iconic Fishermen's Village in Punta Gorda sells for $43 Million

PUNTA GORDA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Harborview Capital Group and Torose Equities have jointly acquired Fishermen's Village, a 22.8-acre waterfront mixed-use property in Punta Gorda, Florida, for $43 million through a court-supervised receivership process. Lake Michigan Credit Union provided senior debt financing.

The property comprises approximately ~97k square feet of retail space, a recently renovated 47-key waterfront hotel, and a 142-slip marina. The retail component is fully leased. The marina requires substantial reconstruction following hurricane damage sustained in 2024 and represents a significant component of the partnership's redevelopment plan.

The receivership process and the scope of post-hurricane reconstruction required a buyer with both local operating knowledge and the capital and asset management capacity to execute a multi-year restoration.

Harborview Capital Group, based in Punta Gorda, invests in hospitality, retail, industrial and mixed-use real estate. Co-founders Anthony Dubbaneh and Ankur Patel have longstanding ties to the Punta Gorda market, and the firm's recent local investments include the former Muscle Car City property and the Military Heritage Museum complex.

Torose Equities, based in Miami, specializes in value-add retail, office and mixed-use acquisitions. The firm has invested on Florida's Gulf Coast since 2017, with holdings in Tampa, St. Petersburg and Bonita Springs, where it is developing a 250,000-square-foot lifestyle center.

“We have been investing on Florida's Gulf Coast for nearly a decade, from Tampa and St. Petersburg to Bonita Springs, and Fishermen's Village is unlike anything else in our portfolio,” said Scott Sherman, founder and principal of Torose Equities. “Harborview and I were pursuing this deal separately before concluding we would be better positioned together. Their local knowledge combined with our experience executing complex value-add repositionings is what got this across the finish line.”

“We are honored to become the next stewards of a property that has anchored this waterfront for more than four decades,” said Anthony Dubbaneh, co-founder of Harborview Capital Group. “Fishermen's Village continues our long-term commitment to investing in Punta Gorda.”

The partnership plans to work with the City of Punta Gorda, existing merchants and marina tenants on the restoration and repositioning of the property.

About Harborview Capital Group

Harborview Capital Group is a Punta Gorda-based real estate investment firm focused on hospitality, retail, industrial and mixed-use assets.

About Torose Equities

Torose Equities is a Miami-based real estate investment firm focused on value-add retail, office, and mixed-use assets across Florida and the broader Southeast. Founded by the former investment arm of Tricera Capital, the firm has acquired eleven properties totaling 1.24 million square feet across core Florida markets, with a hands-on operating platform built to source and execute complex, often off-market transactions.

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