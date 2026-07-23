Silicon Data Launches SiteIQ, Bringing Underwriting Rigor to AI Data Center Economics

Modeling workbench gives investors, lenders, and analysts an independent read on a site’s deployable capacity and commercial economics before committing capital

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Debt issuance and securitization are accelerating across the AI data center buildout, and investors, lenders, and bondholders are increasingly asking the same question: is a site’s real deployable capacity anywhere close to what its megawatts suggest?Power and cooling, not chip supply, are now the binding constraint on how fast AI infrastructure can scale, and the gap between a facility’s rated power and what it can actually deliver has become a first-order risk for anyone financing the buildout. Silicon Data , the market intelligence platform behind the daily GPU price indices underpinning CME Group's compute futures market , today announced the launch of SiteIQ , an infrastructure-modeling workbench that gives investors, lenders, and financial analysts an independent, assumption-explicit read on a facility's deployable GPU capacity and site-level economics in minutes.SiteIQ addresses what Silicon Data calls the "Megawatt Illusion": the industry-wide misconception that a facility's total power capacity translates directly into deployable AI compute. It doesn’t. Evaluation methods built for standard cloud computing routinely fail to account for the power and cooling penalties of high-density AI workloads, leading to margin drift, unexpected thermal bottlenecks, and misallocated capital. By entering a facility's power, location, and compute stack, SiteIQ users can see true deployable GPU capacity, climate-adjusted cooling stress, break-even utilization, and payback economics at current market rates, replacing weeks of manual modeling.“Every mature commodity market relies on transparent information to price risk,” said Carmen Li, Founder and CEO of Silicon Data. “As AI infrastructure has grown, it’s become increasingly important to have better visibility into the assets underlying these investments. Today, billions of dollars are being financed based on assumptions about deployable capacity and site economics that can be difficult to independently verify. SiteIQ is designed to bring greater transparency to the underlying infrastructure, complementing the pricing transparency we’ve already introduced for GPU markets.”SiteIQ separates a facility’s power into what actually runs the chips versus what runs everything else, then applies local climate data to calculate a site-specific efficiency score. From there it itemizes site economics down to monthly power costs, staffing, operations, and estimated GPU depreciation, giving users a full accounting of a facility's commercial potential at prevailing rental rates rather than an aspirational one. Every assumption in the model is editable, so users can stress-test their own inputs instead of accepting a black-box output.Because SiteIQ is built on the same market data that powers Silicon Data's pricing indices, it is designed to evolve alongside them. The current release models site economics against prevailing market rental rates; Silicon Data is now extending SiteIQ to model revenue and margin dynamically against its published GPU forward curves, allowing users to test how a site's economics hold up over a deal's full term as rental rates move, not just at a single point in time. This forward-priced view is intended to turn SiteIQ from a capacity-and-economics screen into a full deal-underwriting model, and is a natural extension of the forward curves Silicon Data already publishes.SiteIQ is available now to investors, lenders, and financial analysts evaluating AI data center opportunities, with support for data center operators and AI cloud providers planning capacity and cooling strategy. Additional detail on availability, pricing, and onboarding is available at www.silicondata.com/products/site-iq About Silicon DataSilicon Data is the market intelligence platform for AI compute, providing the pricing, benchmarking, and financial infrastructure that underpin the industry's most critical decisions. Through real-time pricing indices, performance benchmarks, forward curves, and comprehensive market data spanning GPUs, LLM tokens, and related infrastructure, Silicon Data equips operators, investors, and enterprises with the transparency and analytical rigor required to navigate the economics of AI systems.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.