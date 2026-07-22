MnDOT constructing a new truck station in Saint Peter (July 22, 2026)

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MANKATO, Minn. —Construction of a new MnDOT District 7 truck station in Saint Peter is underway, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The new truck station will be located at 1250 Mason Street in Saint Peter and will replace its outdated Saint Peter Truck Station, currently located at 415 Ritt Street. The new truck station will create more space to accommodate modern snowplows and equipment, allowing MnDOT to perform more effectively and safely.

MnDOT’s new truck station will include a 11,252 square-foot facility on a 13-acre site, with office space and warm storage. The warm storage building area will include two drive through bays, with one designated as a drive though wash bay. Construction will also include a new drive though unheated storage building, a new salt shelter, covered storage bins, and a brine building. Brine is a liquid chemical that activates the salt used on icy roadways. On-site brine making enables crews to clear the roads faster while reducing overall salt usage.

Construction is expected to be completed in July 2027. MnDOT staff in Saint Peter will continue to operate at their existing truck station until construction of the new truck station is complete.

The new energy-efficient facility was designed by MnDOT building service’s architectural department and will be constructed by BCI Construction of Sauk Rapids, MN, with a cost of $6,125,000.

The Saint Peter Truck Station presently houses four snowplows and six drivers, and services routes including Highway 169 from Saint Peter to Le Sueur, Highway 19 from west of Gibbon to New Prague, Highway 13 from New Prague to Waterville, and Highway 99 from Nicollet to east of Le Center.

MnDOT District 7 is comprised of more than 1,326 miles of state highway across 13 counties in southcentral Minnesota. There are 20 truck stations located throughout District 7 in Adrian, Blue Earth, Courtland, Fairmont, Gaylord, Jackson, Le Sueur, Luverne, Mankato, Mapleton, Montgomery, Sherburn, Sleepy Eye, St. James, St. Peter, Storden, Waseca, Windom, Wells, and Worthington

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