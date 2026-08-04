Daniels Health Releases 2026 Carbon Emissions Report

Daniels Health is a full-service waste vendor with an approach uniquely focused on the healthcare sector, emphasizing the complete lifecycle of medical waste, including waste generation, transport and treatment. Dan Daniels is the founder and CEO of Daniels Health. He formed the company in 1986 with a simple yet audacious vision: to protect healthcare workers from needlestick injuries. The Daniels Health 2026 Carbon Emissions Report highlights the company's ongoing dedication to transparent, sustainable business practices and responsible environmental governance.

Emissions intensity decreases as business and customer growth accelerate, supported by third-party-verified data

I’m proud that we’re doing more with a smaller environmental footprint, even as our business continues to scale.” — Dan Daniels, Founder and CEO of Daniels Health

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Daniels Health , a full-service healthcare waste management provider, today formally announced the release of its 2026 Carbon Emissions Report , highlighting the company’s ongoing dedication to sustainable business practices and responsible environmental governance. In pursuit of its 2050 net-zero goal, the report outlines how Daniels is reducing emissions across its operations, infrastructure, fleet, and growing workforce, even as the business scales. The report reflects a sustainability program that has moved beyond 40 years of foundational commitments into a more mature phase of measurable, verified progress.Key findings from the 2026 report:-Emissions per pound of waste processed down 17% vs. 2023 baseline-Emissions per vehicle mile traveled down 4% vs. 2023 baseline-$51,097,440 in costs avoided through reusable container systems-7,729 metric tons of single-use plastic diverted from landfills-67,389 metric tons of waste processed, 85% increase from 2023In alignment with its commitment to the Climate Excellence Standard, Daniels Health completed Scope 1, 2, and 3 greenhouse gas inventories for CY 2024 and CY 2025, strengthening the consistency and transparency of its emissions reporting. The company obtained third-party verification of its 2024 Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions data through an independent assurance provider. The results are clear: while waste processing volumes increased in 2025 due to customer and business growth, MTCO2e emissions generated per pound of waste processed and per vehicle mile traveled both decreased by 17% and 4%, respectively, relative to the baseline emissions year. Daniels Health further processed 67,389 metric tons of waste in 2025 (up 85% from 2023), diverting 7,729 metric tons of single-use plastic from landfills, and avoided an estimated $51,097,440 in costs by using reusable containers instead of single-use alternatives."We take our role seriously in shaping a more sustainable future for the healthcare waste management industry, "said Dan Daniels, Founder and CEO of Daniels Health . “I’m proud that we’re doing more with a smaller environmental footprint, even as our business continues to scale. We’ll continue publishing these numbers so our hospital partners can hold us to our commitment to grow responsibly.”In 2025, Daniels Health extended its focus on emissions reduction beyond internal measurement. The company distributed the NAM Health Sector Climate Action Survey to key suppliers, gathering insight into how vendors measure and report their own Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions. The survey reached several of the company’s largest vendors, opening the door to shared climate initiatives across its supply chain and informing the company's own approach to reducing Scope 3 emissions.On the operations side, Daniels Health implemented a series of fleet efficiency improvements in 2025, including vehicle weight reduction, horsepower optimization, and idle-time reduction. Combined, these changes are projected to cut approximately 1,000 metric tons of CO2 annually, equivalent to more than 100,000 gallons of fuel saved per year.As its customer base and operational footprint continue to grow, Daniels Health has focused on reducing the number of miles traveled per volume of waste processed. In its Baton Rouge business unit, for example, regulated medical waste (RMW) is consolidated from smaller tubs into 400-gallon super-totes before being transported to the Houston treatment plant, reducing the number of shuttle runs required to move the same volume of waste. Daniels Health also began producing 28- and 38-gallon reusable RMW bins in-house in 2025, cutting emissions associated with transporting manufactured goods and improving recycling efficiencies.The company’s 2050 net-zero goal and a 50% reduction in emissions by 2030 are anchored in a series of formal sustainability commitments. In September 2025, Daniels Health signed the Health Sector CARES Pledge, reaffirming its dedication to a net-zero future for the healthcare industry. Daniels Health also signed the US Department of Health and Human Services' pledge to decarbonize the healthcare sector in 2022.“These complex numbers tell a simple story: our carbon footprint per pound is decreasing even as we handle more medical waste,” said Ashley Perry, Director, Hazardous Waste & Environmental Services at Daniels Health. “That's because sustainability is built into how we design containers, run our fleet, and site our facilities. We verify this data independently because our customers are accountable for their own emissions numbers, and they need to be able to trust ours."Looking ahead, Daniels Health said it will continue investing in fleet, container, and facility efficiency initiatives as part of its long-term decarbonization roadmap, with additional detail expected later in 2026 as those programs advance.The full 2026 Carbon Emissions Report is available for download at danielshealth.com/why-choose-us/sustainability.About Daniels HealthDaniels Health is a full-service waste vendor with an approach uniquely focused on the healthcare sector, emphasizing the complete lifecycle of medical waste, including waste generation, transport and treatment. Paramount to this approach is a focused consideration on safety, environmental sustainability, regulatory compliance, labor efficiency, infection control and total costs, while minimizing patient disruptions and the clinical continuum of care. Daniels Health offers advanced technology and containment systems that set a new standard for healthcare waste management, aiming to transform processes through educated partnership, elevating quality standards in clinical environments.###

Daniels Health - Shaping the future of hospital waste

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