Arrest Made in Irving Street Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) announces an arrest in a fatal shooting that occurred in Northeast.



On Saturday, July 4, 2026, at approximately 5:54 a.m., Fifth District officers responded to the 1800 block of Irving Street, Northeast, for the report of an unconscious person. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male who was unconscious and not breathing. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and found no signs consistent with life and pronounced the victim dead. The victim was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for autopsy.



The victim has been identified as 55-year-old Adeyinka Aderemi, of Northeast, DC.



On Tuesday, July 21, 2026, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capitol Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 53-year-old George Shaw of Northeast, D.C. Shaw was charged with First Degree Murder While Armed (Premeditated).



CCN: 26092379 ###

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