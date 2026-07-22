Todd French Hits Amazon Best-Seller Status with 'The Heart of Success' Book Co-Authored with Jack Canfield

Best Selling Author - Todd “Frenchy” French

FLEMING ISLAND, FL, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® proudly celebrates the outstanding achievement of "The Heart of Success" co-authored by Todd “Frenchy” French, alongside Jack Canfield and a group of distinguished professionals worldwide. Launched on July 16th, 2026, the book has achieved Amazon Best-Seller status, marking a significant milestone in its journey.

Central to the success of "The Heart of Success” is Todd French’s chapter, "Magic With A Message.” Todd "Frenchy" French shares a deeply personal journey of overcoming adversity, confronting painful truths, and transforming his life through honesty, resilience, and purpose. Drawing powerful parallels between magic and life, he inspires readers to let go of the illusions holding them back and embrace authenticity as the path to lasting fulfillment.

“The Heart of Success” made an impressive debut on Amazon, earning Best Seller status across multiple competitive business categories, including Sales & Selling, Entrepreneurship, and Business Development & Entrepreneurship. The book also achieved an outstanding #3 Amazon New Release ranking while appearing on multiple New Release lists in leadership, business, and personal development. These accomplishments reflect the book's strong launch momentum and its resonance with readers seeking practical insights on purpose-driven leadership and success.

Meet Todd “Frenchy” French:

Todd “Frenchy” French is a battle-tested sales veteran with 28 years of experience in complex, long-cycle municipal and B2B sales. His career, which included leadership roles at Vac-Con and Fayat Environmental Solutions, was shaped not just by results, but by a deep commitment to belief, integrity, and preparation.

He is the founder of FDST LLC, Frenchy’s Dynamic Success Training, where he helps outside sales professionals stop winging it and start winning through coaching, keynotes, and transformational training. As the best-selling author of “Prepared to Win”, Frenchy teaches that success is rarely accidental. It is built through discipline, clarity, and intentional daily habits long before the moment of performance.

Certified in Jeffrey Gitomer Sales Training and Jack Canfield’s Success Principles Methodology, Frenchy blends practical sales strategy with mindset mastery, emotional intelligence, and personal accountability. His work focuses on helping professionals align who they are with what they do.

With over eight years of sobriety, Frenchy’s personal journey reinforces his belief that lasting success begins internally. His message is simple and uncompromising. When people reconnect with purpose, believe in their value, and prepare deliberately, winning becomes sustainable.

He lives in Fleming Island, Florida, with his wife Kris and their three sons

To order your copy of “The Heart of Success” please visit HERE.

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