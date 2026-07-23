Pakistani Religious Freedom Advocate Kashif Mirza Receives America 250 IRF Courage Award in Washington

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Muhammad Kashif Mirza, Director of the International Religious Freedom (IRF) Roundtable Pakistan and a leading advocate for religious freedom and minority rights, has been honored with the America 250 International Religious Freedom Courage Award 2026 during the IRF Peacebuilders Forum at the Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C.The award recognizes Mirza's more than 15 years of leadership advancing religious freedom, defending minority rights, promoting interfaith harmony, and building Pakistan's largest grassroots IRF Roundtable network across 20 cities.Presenting the award, IRF Roundtable leaders commended Mirza's unwavering commitment to fostering multi-faith cooperation and advocating for vulnerable communities despite significant personal risk.Accepting the award, Mirza dedicated the honor to Pakistan's grassroots religious freedom advocates."I accept this award not for myself, but for every religious freedom advocate across Pakistan who courageously stands for the rights and dignity of others," he said.Under Mirza's leadership, IRF Roundtable Pakistan has become a nationwide coalition bringing together Muslim, Christian, Hindu, Sikh, Ahmadi, Baha'i, and other faith leaders to promote dialogue, equal citizenship, and peaceful coexistence. The network has played a key role in advancing legislation protecting minority rights, including support for Pakistan's National Commission for Minorities Rights Bill, while continuing to advocate for stronger legal protections against forced conversions.Mirza has also led national advocacy efforts during major crises, including the response to the 2023 Jaranwala attacks, calling for accountability, justice, and rehabilitation for affected families.During his remarks, Mirza thanked fellow faith leaders and coalition partners, including Anila Ali, founder of the American Muslim & Multifaith Women's Empowerment Council (AMMWEC) and Co-Chair of the IRF Roundtable, for their continued partnership in advancing international religious freedom.The America 250 IRF Awards recognized an international group of distinguished leaders for their contributions to freedom of religion or belief, including former U.S. Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom Robert Seiple, El Salvador Vice President Dr. Félix Ulloa Jr., Italian Senator Lucio Malan, and several global human rights advocates.Concluding his remarks, Mirza reaffirmed his commitment to advancing equal rights and religious liberty for all Pakistanis."Religious freedom is the foundation of peace, justice, and human dignity. We will continue working until every citizen of Pakistan can live, worship, and contribute to society with equal dignity and security under the law."About IRF Roundtable PakistanThe International Religious Freedom (IRF) Roundtable Pakistan is a non-partisan, multi-faith network operating in 20 cities across Pakistan. It brings together faith leaders, civil society organizations, legal experts, and community advocates to promote freedom of religion or belief, interfaith dialogue, and equal citizenship.Media ContactCommunications DirectorateIRF Roundtable Pakistanmedia@irf.org.pk

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