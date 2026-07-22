Wilfred’s Lounge Presents Four-Course Santa Teresa Rum Dinner

Photo Credit: Untapped Media

NAPA, CA, NV, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wilfred’s Lounge will welcome guests for an exclusive Santa Teresa Rum Dinner on Thursday, July 30, 2026, from 6:30 to 9 p.m., featuring a four-course menu paired with expressions from Santa Teresa 1796, the acclaimed Venezuelan rum producer.

Priced at $85 per person, the one-night dining experience invites guests to explore the craftsmanship and character of Santa Teresa through thoughtfully selected food pairings and guided tastings. Throughout the evening, Wilfred’s team will share the stories, production methods, and tasting notes behind each expression while highlighting how each rum complements the flavors of the evening’s menu.

The dinner opens with house-made corn tortilla chips served alongside tomatillo salsa, red salsa, and traditional Venezuelan guasacaca, paired with a Santa Teresa 1796 Daiquiri. Guests will then enjoy Cachitos de Jamón, a classic Venezuelan pastry filled with ham and Swiss cheese, served with Santa Teresa 1796 Teeling Whiskey Finish.

The third course features coffee and ancho chile-rubbed pork loin accompanied by frijoles de olla and arroz, paired with Santa Teresa 1796 Arabica Coffee Finish. Dessert concludes the evening with Besitos de Coco, a traditional coconut confection, served alongside Santa Teresa 1796 Cacao Finish.

The Santa Teresa Rum Dinner continues Wilfred’s Lounge’s commitment to showcasing exceptional spirits through immersive dining experiences that celebrate craftsmanship, hospitality, and culinary storytelling. Hosted on Napa’s riverfront, the event offers guests an opportunity to discover one of Venezuela’s most respected rum houses in an intimate, guided setting.

Reservations are required, and seating is limited.

To reserve a seat or view the complete menu, visit wilfredslounge.com/happenings.

About Wilfred’s Lounge

Wilfred’s Lounge is a tropical cocktail bar and island-inspired restaurant on the Napa riverfront located at 967 1st St, Napa, CA 94559. Voted Best Cocktail Bar and Best Happy Hour by Napa’s Finest Readers Choice Awards 2025 and Best Happy Hour by Best of Napa County 2025, Wilfred’s is known for cheeky cocktails, farm-to-glass sensibility, and award-winning hospitality, all in a setting that feels like vacation. Make a reservation at wilfredslounge.com and connect with the team on Instagram at @wilfredslounge.

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