Avinity Health to Host Scottsdale Ribbon Cutting on August 4.

Avinity Medical Team

Physician-guided Scottsdale clinic offers therapeutic plasma exchange, testosterone replacement therapy, Botox, and medical microneedling.

Avinity Health was created to give patients access to physician-guided longevity and aesthetic care in a clinical setting built around safety, transparency, and individualized treatment.” — Emily Dawson, Co-founder and Clinical Director

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Avinity Health, a physician-guided longevity and medical aesthetics clinic in Scottsdale, Arizona, will host its official ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, in partnership with the Scottsdale Area Chamber of Commerce.The event will take place from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. MST, with the ribbon-cutting ceremony scheduled for 4:30 p.m. It will be held at Avinity Health, located at 11000 N. Scottsdale Road, Suite 100, Scottsdale, Arizona 85254.Avinity Health is a direct-pay longevity, wellness, and medical aesthetics clinic offering therapeutic plasma exchange, testosterone replacement therapy, Botox, microneedling, dermal fillers, and IV therapy. The clinic was created for patients seeking evidence-informed care, medical oversight, and a more clinical alternative to the traditional med spa model.Located in Scottsdale, Avinity Health serves patients throughout Scottsdale, North Scottsdale, Paradise Valley, Phoenix, Gainey Ranch, McCormick Ranch, Kierland, and surrounding Arizona communities.“When we first shared the vision for Avinity Health, it was just that a vision,” said Emily Dawson, co-founder and Clinical Director of Avinity Health. “The trust and support of our patients, partners, colleagues, friends, and community helped turn that vision into reality. We are grateful to celebrate this milestone with Scottsdale.”One of Avinity Health’s signature longevity offerings is PlasmaRestore™, a physician-guided program for therapeutic plasma exchange in Arizona . Therapeutic plasma exchange, also known as TPE or plasmapheresis, is a procedure that removes and replaces a portion of a patient’s plasma under medical supervision. Avinity Health offers access in an outpatient clinical setting for patients interested in proactive health optimization, inflammation reduction, and healthy aging.The clinic also offers medical aesthetics services, including area-priced Botox in Scottsdale , dermal fillers, and regenerative skin renewal. Botox treatments at Avinity Health are priced by area rather than by unit, giving patients clear pricing before treatment begins.Patients seeking microneedling in Scottsdale can receive RN-performed, medical-depth treatments with physician oversight. Every treatment includes red and near-infrared light therapy to support recovery, with optional PRP, exosomes, or PDRN selected according to the patient’s skin concerns and treatment goals.Avinity Health’s clinical model is built around consultation, medical review, and individualized treatment planning. The clinic is led by Emily Dawson, Co-founder and Clinical Director, with physician oversight from Dr. Arun Lakshmipathy, MD, Medical Director, a board-certified internist with more than 25 years of experience in longevity and senior care.The physician team also includes Dr. Leslie F. Thomas, MD, Medical Officer, a Mayo Clinic-trained nephrologist and former Mayo Clinic faculty physician with expertise in therapeutic plasma exchange, and Dr. Salma Jesmin, MD, Medical Consultant, a board-certified internist and geriatrician whose expertise informs the clinic’s approach to aging and aesthetic medicine.Avinity Health is now accepting patients for longevity consultations, therapeutic plasma exchange evaluations, testosterone replacement therapy, Botox, microneedling, dermal fillers, and IV therapy.For more information, visit avinityhealth.com or call 480-264-6175.About Avinity HealthAvinity Health is a physician-guided longevity, wellness, and medical aesthetics clinic in Scottsdale, Arizona. The clinic offers therapeutic plasma exchange evaluations, testosterone replacement therapy, Botox, microneedling, dermal fillers, and IV therapy in a clinical, direct-pay setting. Avinity Health focuses on evidence-informed care, medical evaluation, and personalized treatment plans for patients seeking proactive health optimization and natural-looking aesthetic results.

Therapeutic Plasma Exchange at Avinity Health

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