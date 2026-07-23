COBI Clean & Everyone's Earth, Launch One of the First All-Natural Laundry Detergent Buds with No Plastic (PVA) Film

Small Buds. Big Clean. Zero Plastic

Innovative Laundry Buds eliminate plastic film found in conventional detergent pods while delivering powerful all-natural cleaning performance.

With our Laundry Buds, we've created one of the first truly all-natural laundry detergent plastic-free alternatives that delivers the cleaning performance families expect."” — Tom Kallish - Founder Cobi Clean

OSSINING, NY, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cobi Clean , the all-natural home care brand from Everyone's Earth , today announced the launch of its Laundry Detergent Buds , one of the first laundry detergent buds that eliminate the plastic film (PVA) commonly found in traditional detergent pods. The launch represents the company's latest step toward reimagining everyday household products with effective alternatives that reduce plastic wrapping, which may cause black mold without compromising cleaning performance.While many laundry pods rely on polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) film—a water-soluble synthetic polymer that has become the subject of discussion among consumers and researchers regarding the negative environmental and health effects of plastic. Cobi's Laundry Buds are formulated without plastic PVA film."Consumers are paying closer attention than ever to what's in the products they bring into their homes," said Tom Kallish, Founder of Cobi Clean and Everyone's Earth. "Our goal was to rethink one of the most common household products from the ground up. Laundry should be simple, effective, and better for the environment. With our Laundry Buds, we've created one of the first truly all-natural laundry detergent plastic-free alternatives that delivers the cleaning performance families expect."Manufactured in the United States, Cobi Laundry Buds are free of dyes, phosphates, parabens, chlorine bleach, ammonia, VOCs, optical brighteners, and, of course, the plastic film. Each package is made with TÜV Austria-certified home-compostable materials, reflecting Cobi Clean's commitment to reducing waste beyond the product itself.The Laundry Buds are a perfect companion, joining Cobi Clean's growing portfolio of environmentally conscious laundry solutions, which include their biodegradable 100% cotton dryer sheets. Together, Cobi Clean provides consumers with the ultimate laundry experience while maintaining performance and convenience.Laundry Detergent Buds are available now through Cobi Clean's website, with additional product announcements planned as the company continues expanding its sustainable home care lineup.

Cobi Dermatologist Recommended

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.