Palmetto Bay Seller Offers 5% Buyer-Agent Compensation on Fully Rebuilt 5-Bedroom Estate

8820 sw 182nd ter.

8820 SW 182nd Terrace, listed at $1,674,999 after a full permitted renovation, offers one of South Florida's strongest buyer-agent compensation packages

PALMETTO BAY, FL, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While most sellers have pulled back on buyer-agent compensation following the 2024 NAR settlement, the seller of a fully rebuilt five-bedroom estate at 8820 SW 182nd Terrace is moving in the opposite direction: a 5% total buyer-agent compensation offer on the $1,674,999 listing.

Under current industry rules, a buyer's agent may collect no more than the fee stated in their own buyer agreement. Any balance of the 5% offer is applied as a credit toward the buyer's closing costs, meaning the offer pays the agent's full fee and puts the remainder directly to work for the buyer.

"Agents decide which homes their buyers see, and buyers decide which homes are worth full price," said the seller, who is marketing the home through LivePalmettoBay.com. "This structure rewards both of them for choosing this house."

The home itself gives them reasons beyond the numbers. The 2,758-square-foot residence, with 3,647 square feet total under roof, sits on a 15,000-square-foot estate lot with no HOA. Every major system was replaced in a permitted renovation completed in 2025: new electrical panel and wiring (2024), new PVC plumbing throughout (2024), new metal roof (2024), two new energy-efficient air conditioning systems (2025), a new water heater and new concrete.

The property carries what South Florida insurance professionals call the wind-mitigation trifecta: CBS hurricane-resistant construction, a 2024 metal roof, and Miami-Dade certified impact windows and doors throughout — features that matter at a time when insurance costs lead most Florida buyers' concerns.

Inside, the home is anchored by a one-of-a-kind custom oversized kitchen island with built-in under-cabinet storage, an integrated wine cooler and an expansive quartz countertop, paired with a full suite of LG Smart appliances. Porcelain tile runs throughout, electric blinds cover every window, and a split floorplan offers two master suites with renovated en-suite bathrooms, a layout suited to multigenerational living.

Outdoors, a brand-new 15x30 heated saltwater pool and new fence were completed in 2026, set among grass-paver accents and mature tropical landscaping, with room remaining for a private pickleball court. An oversized air-conditioned two-car garage includes a Tesla EV charging station, and both AT&T Fiber and Xfinity service the property.

The home is minutes from Westminster Christian School and Palmer Trinity School, and close to Old Cutler Road and the Deering Estate.

Buyer agents and buyers can view full property details, the photo gallery, and the written compensation agreement at LivePalmettoBay.com. Showings are by appointment.

Contact:

LivePalmettoBay

(305) 912-6482

LivePalmettoBay.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.