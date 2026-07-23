Charleston Wrap Highlights In-House Personalization as Elementary Schools Prepare for Fall 2026 Fundraising

Multi-award-winning fundraising platform expands in-house personalized product line as elementary schools gear up for the fall 2026 fundraising season

Handling personalization in-house means we can offer techniques like sublimation, UV printing, and custom wrapping paper printing that most fundraising programs don't have access to.” — Mike Jackson

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As elementary schools across the country begin planning their fall fundraising campaigns, Charleston Wrap is drawing attention to its in-house personalization capabilities, which the company sees as a growing factor in how school groups approach product selection and campaign performance. The company has served more than 30,000 organizations over the past 33 years and has helped raise more than $200 million to date. It also offers one of the most extensive personalized product lines available in the elementary school fundraising space.Personalized products have become an increasingly important part of school fundraising as supporters look for items that carry more meaning than generic alternatives. When families can add a name, monogram, or photo to a product, the purchase tends to shift from a one-time obligation to a genuine gift, which can lead to higher order values and stronger repeat participation over time.Charleston Wrap handles its entire personalization process in-house, from design through production and final quality check. The company's facility supports six customization techniques: engraving for cutting boards, ornaments, coasters, and home décor; hot stamping for leather goods, journals, and accessories; embroidery for tote bags, beanies, blankets, and apparel; UV printing for full-color designs on zip pouches, lunch boxes, and carryall bags; sublimation for all-over prints on tumblers, water bottles, towels, socks, and accessories; and personalized wrapping paper printing for custom gift wrap featuring family photos and personal designs.Because all personalization is completed in-house, the company maintains direct oversight of quality at every stage. Typical turnaround for personalized orders is less than five business days, which is particularly relevant for fall campaigns that overlap with the holiday gifting season, when supporters are often shopping with a deadline in mind."Handling personalization in-house means we can offer techniques like sublimation, UV printing, and custom wrapping paper printing that most fundraising programs don't have access to,” said Mike Jackson, Chief Executive Officer at Charleston Wrap. “That range is what gives supporters a reason to browse items they are actually interested in and come back."The personalized product line is available through a dedicated Personalized Gifts section within Charleston Wrap's online store, alongside the company's broader catalog of over 2,500 products. All orders ship directly to buyers' homes.For PTA and PTO leaders planning fundraising for elementary schools this fall, the company recommends launching in the second week of school, when family engagement tends to be highest. Free fundraising kits are available at charlestonwrap.com About Charleston WrapCharleston Wrap is a fundraising platform that combines a professional online store with curated catalogs, in-house personalization, digital sharing tools, and dedicated campaign support. Named Best School Fundraising Service in North America in both 2025 and 2026, the company has served over 30,000 organizations nationwide.

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