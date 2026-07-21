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Summary

Company Announcement Date: July 21, 2026 FDA Publish Date: July 22, 2026 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared soy allergen due to inadvertent inclusion of sausage in products labeled as vegetarian Company Name: Fresh & Ready Foods LLC Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Sprig & Sprout; Fresh and Ready Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

Charlotte, N.C. - Fresh & Ready Foods LLC is recalling a limited number of Sprig & Sprout Spicy Breakfast Burrito and Fresh and Ready Spicy Breakfast Burrito because they may contain undeclared soy. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products. Consumers who do not consume meat should also not consume these products, as the recall was initiated after sausage was found in products labeled vegetarian.

The recalled products were distributed in Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia grab and go markets and vending machines.

The recall is limited to the products identified below that were produced at the Charlotte, North Carolina facility between July 9 and July 12, 2026, with the Fresh Thru date of July 20, 2026. All other products produced at the Charlotte facility are not impacted by this recall, and there is no impact on products produced at any other Fresh & Ready LLC facility.

Product Size UPC Code Fresh Thru: Sprig & Sprout Spicy Breakfast Burrito 8.3 oz (234g) 1 00001 00029 7 07/20/26 Fresh and Ready Spicy Breakfast Burrito 8.2 oz (232g) 1 00001 00029 7 07/20/26

No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated following two customer complaints reporting the presence of sausage in a product labeled as vegetarian. The inadvertent inclusion of sausage resulted in the presence of soy, a major food allergen, which is not declared on the product label.

Consumers who have purchased the affected products are urged not to consume them and to discard any remaining product immediately. Consumers with questions or who would like to request a full refund may contact Fresh & Ready Foods by email at RecallConcern@HotLineGlobal.com or by calling 1-855-424-8390, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. ET.

This recall is being conducted in cooperation with the FDA.