Lofty Pops Expands Retail Distribution Through Lipari Foods, Accelerating National Grocery Growth

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lofty Pops, a Michigan-based handcrafted ice pop company, today announced a new distribution partnership with Lipari Foods to support the brand's retail growth strategy. Beginning in mid-July, Lipari Foods will distribute an initial lineup of Lofty Pops flavors, making it easier for retailers to stock the fast-growing brand. The initial rollout includes Strawberry Lemon, Blue Razzberry, Piña Colada, and Chocolate Fudge.

The partnership represents another step forward for Lofty Pops as the company builds the infrastructure needed to support increasing retail demand and continues to maintain the quality and family-first values that have defined the brand since its launch.

"One of our goals has always been to make Lofty Pops easier for families to find," said Natalie Heiter, co-founder and chief marketing officer of Lofty Pops. "Partnering with Lipari Foods allows us to scale thoughtfully beyond the strong adoption that we’ve enjoyed at our concessions locations across several zoos. No matter where Lofty Pops are available, we will always focus on what matters most, creating organic frozen treats that families trust and making them available in more communities."

Lipari Foods will also assume distribution for Lofty Pops' existing retail partners, creating a more streamlined supply chain and expanding opportunities to introduce the brand to new grocery retailers across the region.

Nick Lenzi, SVP at Lipari Foods shared, “Natalie and Philip have built something special by staying involved in every part of the business, from product quality to customer relationships. Their passion and work ethic are truly impressive. We look forward to helping more retailers bring Lofty Pops to their customers as the brand continues to grow.”

As part of this working relationship, Lofty Pops is introducing new shelf-ready retail packaging designed to simplify merchandising and improve the in-store shopping experience. The rip-top display cartons can be placed directly into freezer cases, reducing stocking time while creating a clean, organized presentation. The updated packaging also prominently showcases the brand's USDA Organic certification along with the fact that they are dairy free, gluten free, made with real fruit, and 100 percent natural (no artificial anything).

The announcement follows a period of significant momentum for Lofty Pops. Over the past year, the company has expanded to five major Midwest zoos, earned USDA Organic certification, launched into several retail stores, is exploring other partnerships, and opened a seasonal location in downtown Detroit.

Founded by siblings Natalie Heiter and Philip Stakich, Lofty Pops creates handcrafted frozen treats made with certified organic ingredients and real fruit. For retail inquiries or to learn more, visit www.loftypops.com.

About Lofty Pops

Lofty Pops is a Michigan-based handcrafted ice pop brand founded by a brother-and-sister team dedicated to creating better-for-you frozen treats. Each flavor is chef-crafted using real fruit and certified organic ingredients, with no artificial colors or flavors. Lofty Pops are dairy-free, gluten-free and allergen-friendly, making them accessible to families with diverse dietary needs. Since launching at the Detroit Zoo in 2024, Lofty Pops has expanded to premier family destinations across the Midwest and is continuing its national growth in 2026. For more information, visit https://www.loftypops.com or follow @eatloftypops on social media.



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