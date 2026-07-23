Rampart Launches Lead-FreeERPD.com Following Landmark Six-Society ERPD Consensus Statement

Rampart is the only Lead-Free ERPD Protection made without lead that enables you to safely Shed the Lead®

New educational resource translates landmark SCAI, ACC, ASE, HRS, SIR and SVS consensus into practical tools for hospitals to implement the new standard of care

We created Lead-FreeERPD.com to support that learning journey and help organizations make informed decisions as they modernize their radiation protection programs.” — Livingston, Chief Executive Officer of Rampart

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the publication of the landmark multi-society expert consensus on Enhanced Radiation Protection Devices (ERPDs), Rampart today announced the launch of Lead-FreeERPD.com, a comprehensive educational resource center designed to help physicians, healthcare systems, and radiation safety professionals better understand and implement the evolving standard of occupational radiation safety. The consensus — published following decades of evidence linking occupational radiation exposure to cancer, orthopedic injury, and pregnancy complications — marks the first time six major societies have aligned on a unified call for Enhanced Radiation Protection Devices (ERPDs) as the new standard of care.

Published jointly by the Society for Cardiovascular Angiography & Interventions (SCAI), American College of Cardiology (ACC), American Society of Echocardiography (ASE), Heart Rhythm Society (HRS), Society of Interventional Radiology (SIR), and Society for Vascular Surgery (SVS), the consensus calls for a modernized approach to radiation protection—one that prioritizes engineering controls, protects the entire procedural team, and recognizes that advancements in technology have fundamentally changed what is “reasonably achievable” under ALARA. The consensus explicitly applies the Hierarchy of Controls framework to radiation safety — elevating engineering controls such as ERPDs above traditional personal protective equipment like lead aprons, which represent the least effective tier of protection.

While the publication establishes a new direction for occupational radiation safety, many hospitals are now asking the same questions:

• What is an Enhanced Radiation Protection Device (ERPD)?

• How has ALARA evolved?

• How should hospitals evaluate ERPD technologies?

• What evidence should clinical leaders expect before adopting a solution?

• How does an ERPD protect the entire care team — not just the primary operator?

Lead-FreeERPD.com was created to answer those questions.

Designed as an educational resource, the website brings together the consensus statement, clinical evidence, educational content, implementation resources, and practical evaluation tools to help healthcare organizations confidently navigate this transition.

Visitors can explore:

• Summaries of the multi-society consensus and editorials

• Educational resources explaining the evolution of ALARA

• Clinical evidence supporting Enhanced Radiation Protection Devices

• Guidance on evaluating ERPD technologies

• Hospital implementation resources

• Clinical case studies and physician experiences

• Videos, presentations, and frequently asked questions

The site also introduces a practical framework for evaluating Enhanced Radiation Protection Devices based on many of the same principles outlined throughout the consensus, including clinical validation, workflow compatibility, total team protection, real-time radiation awareness, and measurable performance.

“This consensus statement is the critical first step in creating meaningful change as healthcare organizations look to provide better protection for their interventional teams,” said Dr. Bob Foster, Chief Medical Officer of Rampart. “Lead-FreeERPD.com was created to serve as an educational resource for our healthcare partners by translating the consensus into practical guidance that physicians, hospital leaders, and radiation safety professionals can use every day.”

Beyond summarizing the consensus, Lead-FreeERPD.com provides access to a growing library of resources designed to support radiation safety initiatives, including peer-reviewed publications, implementation tools, educational videos, buyer’s guides, hospital evaluation checklists, and clinical evidence.

“Radiation safety has entered a new chapter,” said Tom Livingston, Chief Executive Officer of Rampart. “Healthcare teams deserve access to objective, evidence-based educational resources that help them understand the technologies shaping the future of occupational safety. We created Lead-FreeERPD.com to support that learning journey and help organizations make informed decisions as they modernize their radiation protection programs.”

The launch reflects Rampart’s ongoing commitment to advancing occupational radiation safety through clinical evidence, physician education, and technologies that protect the entire procedural team while reducing the orthopedic burden associated with traditional lead apparel.

Learn more at www.Lead-FreeERPD.com.

ABOUT RAMPART

Rampart is a Birmingham, Alabama–based medical device company redefining interventional radiation safety through rigorous clinical evidence. Supported by two randomized controlled trials and peer-reviewed real-world evidence in more than 1,700 procedures across 150+ sites, Rampart’s solutions deliver greater than 99% scatter radiation reduction and are proven to be up to 20x more effective than lead aprons and traditional shields.

Designed with zero pounds of wearable burden and engineered so that it adds no weight to the clinician or the procedure table, Rampart eliminates the orthopedic strain long associated with wearing lead aprons while preserving full procedural freedom. As the sole worldwide manufacturer of ClearShield® Technology — a proprietary lead-free bismuth acrylic that delivers consistent 1mm lead equivalency protection — Rampart is the only ERPD built from completely lead-free materials, supporting a more sustainable approach to radiation safety without compromises of traditional lead-based shielding. Available nationwide and through global distribution partnerships, Rampart provides Total Body, Total Team Protection™ for every member of the interventional team – enabling clinicians everywhere to safely Shed the Lead®.

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