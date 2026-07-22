Governor McKee Ceremonially Signs Bills Creating New Disability Access & RAMP Specialty License Plates

Published on Wednesday, July 22, 2026

CRANSTON, RI — Today, during Disability Pride Month, Governor Dan McKee was joined by bill sponsors Representative Earl Read (D-Dist. 26, Coventry, West Warwick, Warwick), Senator Lori Urso (D-Dist. 8, Pawtucket), Representative Richard Fascia (R-Dist. 42, Johnston, Cranston) and Senator Andrew Dimitri (D-Dist. 25, Johnston); and Tina Guenette, President/CEO of Real Access Motivates Progress (RAMP), to ceremonially sign two pieces of legislation: creating special license plates for vehicles adapted for those with disabilities (S2178A/H 7308A) and creating a special license plate to benefit the nonprofit RAMP which is dedicated to advancing accessibility, inclusion, and equal opportunity for people with disabilities (S2185/H7229).

“These are more than just license plates. They're a statement that Rhode Island is committed to accessibility, inclusion, and building a state where everyone belongs,” said Governor Dan McKee. “I'm especially proud to ceremonially sign this legislation during Disability Pride Month, celebrating the achievements and rights of people with disabilities. I want to thank our bill sponsors and advocates for their leadership.”

The first piece of legislation (S2178A/H7308A), sponsored by Representative Read and Senator Urso, creates a new license plate for vehicles adapted for those with disabilities. It will also allow these vehicles to park in designated accessible loading zones and parking places and will provide exemptions from certain vehicle dimension restrictions that apply to non-modified vehicles.

“When it comes to accessibility, we listened to the expertise of the disabled community, who brought to our attention some shortcomings of the previous placard system for owners of adaptive vehicles,” said Representative Earl A. Read III (D-Dist. 26, Coventry, West Warwick, Warwick). “For adaptive vehicles, which are often extensively modified to fit the mobility challenges of a specific individual, it makes more sense for the license plate to follow the vehicle, not the person. This bill makes a small change that will improve the quality of life of many Rhode Islanders.”

“Think for a moment, as a person with full use of your body, of the inconvenience of dropping something between your car seat and console, the process of retrieving it which often involves first trying to reach into the crevice, then getting out of your vehicle and reaching under the seat from the front, often followed by reaching under the back of your seat through the back door. Now imagine that same burden when faced by a driver with physical mobility issues. It is important that we put ourselves in their shoes and understand that these mere inconveniences for us can be near impossibilities for them. Temporary placards are inconvenient, easily lost or stolen. For those with a permanent disability who require an adaptive vehicle, there should be a permanent solution,” Senator Lori Urso (D-Dist. 8, Pawtucket).

The second piece of legislation (S2185/H7229), sponsored by Representative Fascia and Senator Dimitri, creates a special license plate for the nonprofit RAMP. A portion of every plate sold will support RAMP's mission to build a more accessible and inclusive Rhode Island.

“I am very proud to have sponsored this important legislation,” said Representative Richard Fascia (R-Dist. 42, Johnston, Cranston). “This registration plate will not only help raise funds for Real Access Motivates Progress (RAMP) but more importantly, it will highlight the innovative efforts of RAMP to break barriers and champion accessibility for the disabled. As important contributors to our communities, this special plate will help to support a more equitable future for our disabled friends and neighbors.”

“I am extremely proud to have sponsored legislation to create a R.A.M.P. charity license plate, which will generate critical awareness and support for accessibility in our communities. Like so many other great causes, I am grateful that Rhode Islanders will now have the opportunity to display their support for this outstanding organization on their vehicles,” said Senator Andrew R. Dimitri (D-Dist. 25, Johnston).

“Twelve years ago, five minutes changed my life when I became a wheelchair user. Today, five minutes with a pen changes lives for thousands of Rhode Islanders. We are all only temporarily able-bodied. The Governor’s signature today doesn’t just sign a bill — it signs off on hope, on independence, and on the idea that access isn’t special treatment, it’s the starting line. The work we do today protects everyone’s tomorrow,” said Tina Guenette, Founder, RAMP.