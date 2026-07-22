ICYMI: “Self-Funding” David Flippo Hasn’t Released His Personal Financial Disclosure, Leaving Northern Nevadans in the Dark 

Now over two months past due, David Flippo has yet to file a personal financial disclosure as required by law. While reporting to self-fund over $1.6 million dollars to his campaign, Flippo owes Nevadans an explanation as to the source of his apparent wealth and ability to self-fund a Congressional campaign.

After moving to NV-02 to run for Congress just a few months ago, Northern Nevada voters still know very little about Flippo. Now, he’s trying to hide his finances and potential conflicts of interest. Flippo must answer for his lack of transparency and why he continues to keep Nevadans in the dark.

This is Reno: CD2 candidate David Flippo has not filed required House financial disclosure

More than three months after filing to run for Nevada’s 2nd Congressional District seat, Trump-endorsed Republican David Flippo has yet to submit the personal financial disclosure statement required for federal candidates.

The financial disclosure statement is a requirement of federal candidates who meet the filing threshold, mandated by law in the Ethics in Government Act of 1978 (EIGA) and required by the House Committee on Ethics. The disclosure is intended to ensure transparency and identify potential conflicts of interest by allowing voters to see a candidate’s income sources, debts, investments and other financial holdings.

The EIGA authorizes the U.S. Attorney General to seek civil penalties against someone who fails to file or report required information. Under federal criminal law, willfully falsifying or concealing material facts in such disclosures can also result in a fine, up to five years in prison, or both.

This disclosure is especially relevant because Flippo has loaned his campaign more than $1.6 million. The disclosure could provide additional information about Flippo’s income, assets and liabilities, though it would not necessarily trace each campaign loan to a specific account or source.

A 2022 filing with the Nevada Secretary of State, required for Flippo’s run for State Assembly District 37 in Las Vegas, didn’t report his earnings but showed he had income from work as a financial advisor/broker, owned a hobby store in St. George, Utah, and received military retirement and disability pay.

Candidates for federal office are required to file the financial disclosure statement within 30 days of declaring their candidacy or by May 15 of each year, whichever is later. However the filing must be made at least 30 days before any election, including the primary.

Based on that timeline, Flippo’s disclosure appears to have been due to the House by early May ahead of Nevada’s June 9 primary. As of Tuesday, July 21, records kept by the House Clerk do not show any financial disclosures have been filed by Flippo — for this campaign or any of his past congressional campaigns — nor do the records show that an extension was granted.

Financial disclosures for four other candidates who appeared in the CD2 primary are available in the Clerk’s database: James Settelmeyer, Greg Kidd, Matt Fonken and Teresa Benitez-Thompson.

Flippo has made other filings required of candidates, however. Data published by the Federal Elections Commission shows that Flippo has submitted campaign income and expense data through June of this year.

Flippo has also filed address updates with the FEC in the past. In both May and July 2025 Flippo updated his Las Vegas addresses in FEC filings, both of which indicated he was a candidate for CD4. That district covers the northern part of Clark County along with Mineral, Nye, Esmeralda, Lincoln and parts of Lyon and Churchill counties.

On April 15 of this year he amended his FEC filing again, updating his address to a post office box on East Plumb Lane and changing the district sought to CD2. The filing was just over two months after incumbent Mark Amodei announced he wouldn’t be seeking re-election.

Flippo did not respond to multiple emailed requests for comment before publication.

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