Hernando County Secures $13.6 Million Federal Grant to Advance Aviation Development at Brooksville – Tampa Bay Regional Airport

BROOKSVILLE, FL — Hernando County has secured a transformational $13.6 million grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce's Economic Development Administration (EDA) to accelerate infrastructure improvements at Brooksville – Tampa Bay Regional Airport & Technology Center, advancing the community's vision to become one of Florida's premier destinations for aviation and aerospace investment, workforce development and highwage job creation.

The award, announced as part of the EDA's $27 million Disaster Supplemental Funding investment supporting projects in five states, will fund roads, drainage, utilities, electrical service and other critical infrastructure needed to prepare approximately 600 acres of aviation development property for private investment. The improvements will create shovel-ready sites for aviation and aerospace companies seeking direct airfield access and room to grow.

Jerry Campbell, Chairman, Hernando County Board of Commissioners, stated “The Brooksville – Tampa Bay Regional Airport plays a vital role in our county’s economy, and this $13.6 million federal grant will provide tremendous opportunities for infrastructure improvements that strengthen the airport’s ability to attract new businesses, create jobs, and support economic development. This investment will help position the airport for long-term success while benefitting Hernando County’s residents, workforce, and local economy for years to come.”

The federal investment follows another major milestone for Hernando County's aviation ecosystem. Last month, Pasco-Hernando State College received a $3 million Florida Job Growth Grant to establish an Airframe & Powerplant (A&P) training program at its planned Brooksville – Tampa Bay Regional Airport campus. Together, these complementary investments pair development-ready infrastructure with a pipeline of FAA-certified aviation maintenance technicians, creating a powerful competitive advantage for recruiting and expanding aviation businesses.

"These investments represent far more than infrastructure improvements," said Valerie M. Pianta, MEDP, Economic Development Director for Hernando County. "They represent a longterm commitment to building an aviation ecosystem where businesses have the facilities they need, the workforce they require, and the confidence to invest for decades to come. Hernando County is a place where aviation companies can build, grow and thrive."

Brooksville – Tampa Bay Regional Airport & Technology Center represents one of the largest aviation development opportunities in the Southeast, with approximately 600 acres available for aviation-related development. The project will support businesses such as Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) operations, regional air cargo facilities, passenger-to-freight conversion centers, aerospace manufacturers, and other aircraft services.

The first phase of development will convert a 5,000-foot former runway into a modern taxiway capable of supporting up to wide-body aircraft operations, creating valuable aircraft parking, maintenance and hangar space while opening adjacent development parcels for immediate investment.

As Florida continues to lead the nation in attracting aviation and aerospace businesses, Hernando County is uniquely positioned to support the industry's next generation of growth. Located just two-and-a-half hours west of Florida's renowned Space Coast, Hernando County offers visionary companies the opportunity to establish operations in the heart of the nation's most dynamic aviation and aerospace corridor while benefiting from abundant development opportunities, a growing skilled workforce, exceptional multimodal transportation access, and a highly competitive business climate.

Together, these state and federal investments are laying the foundation for sustained economic growth, strengthening Hernando County's position as an emerging aviation and aerospace hub while creating new opportunities for business investment, skilled careers, and long-term prosperity throughout the Tampa Bay region and the State of Florida.

About Brooksville – Tampa Bay Regional Airport

Strategically located in Florida's northern Tampa Bay region, Brooksville – Tampa Bay Regional Airport & Technology Center offers exceptional multimodal access. The airport is bordered by the Suncoast Parkway, delivering a 45-minute direct drive to Tampa International Airport. Port Tampa Bay is less than an hour away, and Interstate 75 provides convenient access throughout Florida and the Southeast. Combined with a regional workforce of more than 300,000, these assets position Brooksville as a premier location for aviation, aerospace, manufacturing and logistics investments.

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Kimberly Poppke, Marketing Coordinator Hernando County Office of Economic Development 15800 Flight Path Drive, Brooksville, FL 34604 352-540-6400 Ext. 16003 kpoppke@hernandocounty.us