New Book Helps Physician Leaders Protect Their Practices from Embezzlement and Financial Loss

The Embezzlement Epidemic

Healthcare finance and leadership expert Jill Arena urges physicians to view financial stewardship as an essential part of delivering quality healthcare.

"Physicians dedicate years to mastering medicine, yet few receive meaningful education in financial oversight or business leadership. The result isn't financial vulnerability—it's a leadership gap." ” — Jill Arena, CEO of Health e Practices

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- At a time when independent medical practices face mounting financial pressure, increasing administrative complexity, and growing operational risks, healthcare leadership expert and Health e Practices CEO Jill Arena is encouraging physicians to think differently about leadership.Her newly released book, The Embezzlement Epidemic in Medical Practices : How It Happens and How to Stop It, argues that protecting a medical practice is about far more than preventing theft - it's about building the financial visibility, operational discipline, and leadership habits that allow practices to thrive.According to the Medical Group Management Association (MGMA), an estimated 83% of medical practices will experience embezzlement during their lifetime. Arena believes that statistic points to a much larger issue: physicians are routinely expected to lead complex businesses without ever being formally trained to do so."Physicians dedicate years to mastering medicine, yet few receive meaningful education in financial oversight or business leadership," said Arena. "The result isn't just financial vulnerability - it's a leadership gap that affects the health of the entire practice."Drawing on decades of experience advising physician practices across the country, Arena examines why medical practices are particularly vulnerable to internal fraud, how seemingly trustworthy employees exploit weak systems, and what leaders can do to strengthen accountability before problems arise. More importantly, she reframes fraud prevention as an issue of leadership rather than suspicion.The book provides practical guidance on topics including:- Building financial oversight without micromanaging- Creating systems that improve transparency and accountability- Recognizing early warning signs of fraud and operational risk- Implementing internal controls that protect both physicians and staff- Developing a culture where financial stewardship supports long-term practice successRather than encouraging fear, Arena challenges healthcare leaders to replace blind trust with structured accountability and to become more engaged in the financial health of their organizations. As she writes in the book, healthy practices are built through visibility, accountability, and leadership... not by chance.Since its release, The Embezzlement Epidemic in Medical Practices has already reached #1 in Amazon 's Medical Management & Reimbursement category, reflecting the growing interest among physicians and practice administrators in strengthening the business side of healthcare."The conversation shouldn't begin after a practice discovers fraud," Arena said. "It should begin long before that - with leaders asking better questions, understanding their numbers, and creating systems that protect the practice, the team, and ultimately the patients they serve."The Embezzlement Epidemic in Medical Practices: How It Happens and How to Stop It is available now on Amazon.About Jill ArenaJill Arena is CEO of Health e Practices, a nationally recognized healthcare consulting firm that helps physician practices improve financial performance, operational effectiveness, and leadership development. She is a nationally recognized speaker, healthcare finance and leadership expert, and host of the Medical Money Matters podcast.About Health e PracticesHealth e Practices partners with physician groups and healthcare organizations to improve revenue, operations, leadership, and long-term practice sustainability. Through consulting, education, and strategic advisory services, the company helps healthcare leaders build stronger businesses that support exceptional patient care.

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