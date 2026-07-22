Southern Nevada’s next era of growth will be defined by how well we connect education, infrastructure and industry

This article was originally published by the Las Vegas Sun.

Bigger isn’t the goal anymore. Smarter is. As Southern Nevada continues to expand, our greatest competitive advantage won’t be how much we build; it will be how well we connect the systems that make opportunity possible.

The communities that succeed over the next decade won’t simply invest more. They’ll invest together by aligning higher education, workforce development, infrastructure, housing and industry around shared outcomes.

Leading Nevada State University and its Campus Lands Corporation has shown me that regional prosperity isn’t created by individual projects; it’s created when institutions align around shared goals.

The regions that will thrive in the years ahead will be the ones that connect education, workforce development, infrastructure, industry and government around shared outcomes.

We are beginning to see what that looks like here in Southern Nevada.

At Nevada State University, one of the clearest examples is our longstanding water infrastructure challenge. Through partnerships with the Southern Nevada Water Authority and the City of Henderson, we are addressing water pressure and fire suppression infrastructure issues that have limited our campus growth since the university’s founding.

Rather than pursuing a standalone solution, we are aligning planning, investment and implementation with broader regional infrastructure projects already underway.

That collaborative approach is reducing costs by millions of dollars while accelerating the infrastructure needed to support future growth. More importantly, it demonstrates that coordinated systems can solve complex challenges more effectively than disconnected efforts ever could.

A similar approach is taking shape in North Las Vegas.

The planned Nevada State University campus in downtown North Las Vegas represents far more than a new academic facility. It reflects a shared commitment to expanding educational opportunity, strengthening workforce development and supporting the long-term vitality of one of Southern Nevada’s fastest-growing communities.

With more than 20% of Nevada State students already living in North Las Vegas, bringing higher education closer to where students live and work advances both our institutional mission and our region’s workforce needs.

Investments by the City of North Las Vegas Redevelopment Agency and the state have made this collaborative vision possible.

Another example of purposeful partnership is Nevada State’s Direct Admissions collaboration with the Clark County School District. By streamlining the pathway from high school to college, we are reducing unnecessary barriers and making higher education more accessible for thousands of students. The objective is straightforward: reduce friction, expand opportunity and create clearer pathways to higher education.

These initiatives may seem unrelated, but they share the same purpose: connecting investments that create greater opportunity.

Across the country, regions are competing for talent, investment, innovation and workforce growth. The communities that will lead are not necessarily those with the largest individual projects. They will be the ones building connected ecosystems where institutions work together, investments reinforce one another and public trust grows through visible results.

Higher education has an important role to play in Southern Nevada’s future. Universities do more than educate students; they connect employers, communities and public partners to create the workforce and innovation our region needs to compete.

Southern Nevada is embracing a more connected approach to growth, bringing together education, government, economic development and industry to build systems that create lasting opportunity.

Our greatest advantage will continue to be our willingness to work together with purpose. By building strong partnerships today, we can create more opportunities for generations to come.

Southern Nevada has spent decades proving it can grow. The next decade will be defined by how well we grow together. Opportunity doesn’t happen by accident. It is created by design and by the partnerships that turn individual investments into lasting regional success.